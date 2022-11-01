Spread the Warmth This November During Youth Homelessness Awareness Month With Faribault Mill’s Blanket Donation Campaign

FARIBAULT, Minn. — November 1, 2022 — Faribault Mill, maker of handcrafted wool and cotton blankets, is proud to announce a new philanthropic campaign called Spread the Warmth just in time for Youth Homelessness Awareness Month this November. The goal is to donate thousands of woolen blankets to organizations serving youth experiencing homelessness in cities across the country.

For every bed blanket sold, whether twin, full, queen or king size, Faribault Mill will donate a woolen blanket to nonprofits dedicated to serving youth experiencing homelessness in Anchorage, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York City, Oakland, Portland (ME), San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C. The company plans to continue this initiative for years to come, expanding the number of cities and nonprofits it serves.

“We’ve been making high quality blankets for Americans right here in the USA since 1865, and for our military since WWI. These are the very blankets we’re donating to organizations serving some of the estimated 4.2 million youth and young adults experiencing homelessness in America,” said Faribault Mill President & CEO Ross Widmoyer. “Providing a high-quality, long-lasting woolen blanket to children will bring them warmth, security, and comfort.”

Wool is made of natural fibers, is durable, odor and stain resistant, and stays warm when it gets wet. It’s renewable, recyclable, and biodegradable. The many benefits of this fabric make it ideal for serving those in need.

“Donating these blankets aligns with our mission as a company and as parents to give back to the community in a meaningful way,” Widmoyer added. “Our employees are proud to work for a company committed to community service and to provide a constant pipeline of warm blankets for these nonprofits for years to come.”

The organizations initially partnering with Faribault Mill who will distribute the blankets to those in need are:

Anchorage – Covenant House;

Boston – Bridge Over Troubled Waters;

Chicago – Ignite;

Dallas – After8toEducate;

Denver – Urban Peak;

Los Angeles – Youth Emerging Stronger;

Minneapolis – YouthLink;

New York City – Covenant House;

Oakland – Covenant House;

Portland, Maine – Preble Street Teen Services;

San Francisco – Larkin Street Youth Services;

Seattle – YouthCare; and

Washington, D.C. – Covenant House.

For more information or to apply for your organization to be included in this program, please visit https://www.faribaultmill.com/pages/spread-the-warmth.

