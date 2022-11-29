Darn Tough Vermont Fosters Social Responsibility By Providing Food For Families

NORTHFIELD, Vt. — November 28, 2022 — Darn Tough Vermont® continues its dedicated, 19-year long relationship with the Vermont Foodbank, aiming to tackle food insecurity in Vermont and helping those families in need. The relationship began in 2003 and the brand has since donated more than 1 million meals to hungry Vermonters. In 2017 Darn Tough started to donate 100 percent of its online proceeds from Giving Tuesday to the Vermont Foodbank and 2022 was no different.

“We embrace social responsibility and showing up for each other,” said Ric Cabot, Darn Tough Vermont president and CEO. “It’s hard to see people in our communities’ struggle year after year, which is why we wanted to step it up a notch this year with Knit to Give. Knit to Give will help raise awareness for the Vermont Foodbank outside of just donating meals with the purpose of giving back –— no matter what.”

Seeking to have more of an influence, the brand launched Knit to Give in 2022, a limited-edition sock program that releases new sock styles that feature designs unique to this program and will only be available for purchase on darntough.com. All profits from the Knit to Give collection go directly to the Vermont Foodbank, so customers can be assured both their feet and hearts are warm.

One in three families face food insecurity in Vermont which is why Knit to Give is driven to build on their contributions to the Vermont Food Bank outside of donating meals.

Many Americans are struggling to put food on their tables that are rooted from many economic uncertainties influenced by COVID and record high inflation. According to Feeding America, 53 million people turned to food banks and community programs in 2021.

The Vermont Foodbank is the state’s largest hunger-relief organization, providing nourishing food to neighbors experiencing hunger through a network of more than 300 community partners — food shelves, meal sites, senior centers, after-school programs, schools, and hospitals.

Source: Darn Tough