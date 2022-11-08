Bloomingdale’s Taps Boll & Branch To Introduce New, Sustainable Luxury Bedding Collection

SUMMIT, N.J. — November 8, 2022 — Boll & Branch and Bloomingdale’s have formed a strategic alliance that will bring the bedding loved by millions of Americans and, very famously, by three U.S. Presidents, to shoppers in Bloomingdale’s stores and online at bloomingdales.com. The partnership comes on the heels of Bloomingdale’s ‘b the change’ initiative that coincides with the venerable retailer’s 150th anniversary.

“Since our launch in 2014, Boll & Branch has become both the largest and fastest-growing direct-to-consumer brand of home goods, proving that luxury and sustainability can go hand-in-hand,” says Scott Tannen, CEO & Founder of Boll & Branch. “As the world’s largest consumer of Fair Trade Organic Cotton, we are delighted that our company will play a key role in Bloomingdale’s efforts to make a greater social impact. And, of course, we are excited to introduce our extraordinary bedding to millions of loyal Bloomingdale’s customers. It is a perfect fit.”

The Boll & Branch collection at Bloomingdale’s features sheet sets, duvet sets, bed blankets, quilt sets, alpaca throws, and decorative pillows. Importantly, Bloomingdale’s is the first retail partner to carry the ultra-premium Boll & Branch Reserve Collection — made from the world’s rarest organic cotton.

“I’m excited to welcome Boll and Branch to our assortment. With our continued focus on sustainability, it is great to have bedding that’s 100-percent organic. Not only is the bedding beautiful, the layering pieces are deliciously textured,” says Kelley Carter, Fashion director of Home at Bloomingdale’s.

The first Boll & Branch experience debuted on November 4 at Bloomingdale’s in New York City at the 59th Street Flagship. On November 10, the brand arrives at Palm Beach Gardens at The Gardens Mall, with further expansion planned for early 2023. Boll & Branch also launches at bloomingdales.com this month.

Posted: November 8, 2022

Source: Boll & Branch