AATCC Releases 2023 Proficiency Rounds

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC — November 17, 2022 — Labs can now register for all 2023 AATCC Proficiency Testing Programs (PTP). The online registration process allows labs to complete registration and credit card payment in one easy step. Just add PTP registration(s) to your cart along with quality control materials, standards, and other items. Register now to avoid the rush. The first registration deadline is December 1 for the January Color Evaluation round!

PTPs support certification and continuous improvement initiatives for textile laboratories. Compare results with hundreds of other labs to verify performance or identify areas for improvement.

Seven AATCC programs cover Antibacterial, Appearance, Color Evaluation, Colorfastness, Fiber Analysis, Moisture Management and Water Resistance test methods and evaluation procedures. Samples are selected to provide consistent results in a meaningful range for each program.

How it works:

Labs register for one or more PTPs.

AATCC sends samples, instructions, and data sheets to participating labs twice per year.

Labs have approximately one month to complete testing and submit results by email.

AATCC distributes a report to participating labs with a confidential lab code.

Each lab receives a Certificate of Participation.

PTP1: Visual Color Evaluation

Deadline to Register: December 1, 2022, and June 1,2023

Samples shipped January and July

EP1, Gray Scale for Color Change

EP2, Gray Scale for Staining

EP7, Instrumental Assessment of Change in Color of Test Specimen

EP12, Instrumental Degree of Staining

PTP2: Fiber Analysis

Deadline to Register: January 2, 2023, and July 1, 2023

Samples shipped February and August

TM20, Fiber Analysis: Qualitative

TM20A, Fiber Analysis: Quantitative

PTP3: Appearance & Physical Properties

Deadline to Register: February 1, 2023, and August 1, 2023

Samples shipped March and September

TM88B, Seam Smoothness in Fabrics after Home Laundering

TM88C, Crease Retention in Fabrics after Home Laundering

TM124, Appearance of Fabrics after Home Laundering

TM128 Wrinkle Recover of Fabrics: Appearance Method

TM135, Dimensional Changes of Fabrics after Home Laundering

TM179, Skew Change in Fabrics after Home Laundering

PTP4: Antibacterial

Deadline to Register: March 1, 2023

Samples shipped April

TM100, Antibacterial Finishes on Textile Materials: Assessment of

TM147, Antibacterial Activity Assessment of Textile Materials: Parallel Streak Method

PTP5: Resistance & Repellency

Deadline to Register: April 1, 2023, and September 1, 2023

Samples shipped May and November

TM22, Water Repellency: Spray Test

TM35, Water Resistance: Rain Test

TM42, Water Resistance: Impact Penetration Test

TM118, Oil Repellency: Hydrocarbon Resistance Test

TM127, Water Resistance: Hydrostatic Pressure Test

PTP6: Colorfastness

Deadline to Register: May 1, 2023, and November 1, 2023

Samples shipped June and December

TM8, Colorfastness to Crocking: Crockmeter Method

TM15, Colorfastness to Perspiration

TM16.3, Colorfastness to Light: Xenon-Arc

TM61, Colorfastness to Laundering: Accelerated

TM107, Colorfastness to Water

TM133, Colorfastness to Heat: Hot Pressing

TM162, Colorfastness to Water: Chlorinated Pool

PTP7: Moisture Management

Deadline to Register: September 1, 2023

Samples shipped October

TM79, Absorbency of Textiles

TM195, Liquid Moisture Management Properties of Textile Fabrics

TM197, Vertical Wicking Rate of Textiles: to Specified Distances

TM198, Horizontal Wicking of Textiles

TM199, Drying Time of Textiles: Moisture Analyzer Method

TM200, Drying Rate of Textiles at their Absorbent Capacity: Air Flow Method

TM201, Drying Rate of Fabrics: Heated Plate Method

TM204, Water Vapor Transmission of Textiles

TM213, Vertical Wicking Rate of Textiles: to Specified Times

Posted: November 17, 2022

Source: AATCC