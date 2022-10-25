ORORO Heated Apparel Presents Minnesota Wild’s Outdoor Practice

LAS VEGAS — October 25, 2022 — ORORO Heated Apparel will be on-site with new products on Saturday, November 5, 2022, for Minnesota Wild’s outdoor practice event, presented by ORORO, at Recreation Outdoor Center (ROC) located at the City of St. Louis Park Rec Center (3700 Monterey Drive) in St. Louis Park.

ORORO is thrilled to continue their partnership with the Wild and showcase new products and colors, including new lightweight heated gear collection for the 2022-23 season. The ORORO team will be present at the outdoor practice to give Wild fans a chance to check out new heated gear and keep them warm as the weather cools down.

The Wild’s practice is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. and last approximately 45 minutes. The event is free and open-to-the-public. Fans should come early, as space is limited.

Posted: October 25, 2022

Source: ORORO Heated Apparel