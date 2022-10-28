Nextil Redesigns Its Management Structure To Consolidate Sustainable Growth Strategy

MADRID — October 28, 2022 — After successfully finalizing the restructuring process, Nextil faces a new stage of growth for the coming years. Sherpa Capital is handing over the leadership of the company to its management team and key investors.

Manuel Martos, who has been the company’s managing director for the last five years, is appointed as the group’s new CEO. The management team is reinforced with the incorporation of a new general manager, Carlo Pirani, and a new financial director, Rafael Bermejo.

Alberto Llaneza has also joined the company as a member of the Board of Directors, representing Audentia Capital, one of the company’s investors.

These changes are part of Nextil’s reorganization, which have been implemented in several phases since 2019: the exit from the fast fashion segment in favor of higher value-added segments, the closure of the El Masnou factory in Barcelona, the opening of a new strategic plant in Guatemala, as well as the commitment to innovation and sustainability through Greendyes®, the natural fabric dyeing project.

Manuel Martos, Industrial Engineer from the Polytechnic University of Barcelona and Executive MBA from ESADE, has held positions of responsibility in different companies, and for the last 5 years has been managing director of Nextil.

Carlo Pirani, with a degree in Political Science from the University of Bologna and an MBA in business management, has been distribution director of Golden Lady and manager of Goldenpoint for more than 5 years in China. He was also regional director of the same company in Italy before joining Nextil.

Rafael Bermejo, who holds a degree in Economics from the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid, a Master’s degree in Financial Management from IE and a PDG from IESE Business School, is the new corporate director. Rafael began his career in the construction company Sacyr and since 2019 held the position of CFO of the Duro Felguera business group.

New stage of growth

The plan implemented by Nextil has made it possible to recover profitability and consolidate the strategy of sustainable growth.

The new factory in Guatemala, which has already begun production for American customers, will be fully operational by the middle of next year, which will optimize the cost structure with respect to the group’s current sites and will have a positive impact on profitability.

Greendyes®, Nextil’s patented natural and sustainable dyeing method, has evolved into an industrializable and scalable solution that can be licensed worldwide. We are currently working on two pre-productions for two major sports and retail companies and are negotiating with Asian dyeing companies to license production for the world’s leading sports brands.

Posted: October 28, 2022

Source: Nextil Group