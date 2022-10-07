Milliken & Company Named To Newsweek’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces For 2022

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — October 6, 2022 — Diversified global manufacturer Milliken & Company was included among the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2022, a comprehensive ranking compiled by Newsweek in partnership with Best Practice Institute (BPI). Milliken joins other top workplaces noted for putting respect, care and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and earning the loyalty and respect of those who work for them.

“At Milliken, one of our core values is People,” shares Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “This recognition is an honor for our entire team. They are the reason we are among the most loved.”

Milliken is one of four manufacturers to make the list. The results were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. Companies identified in the top 100 for the Newsweek ranking were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking.

This ranking gives further significance to its employees’ feedback, Milliken’s Chief Human Resources Officer Craig Haydamack points out: “We want all our associates to be able to bring their best, authentic selves to work each day. This recognition highlights those who matter most at Milliken — our people.”

Every Milliken associate receives a full portfolio of benefits from day one and has access to professional development programs, physical and mental health resources, flexible and remote office access, and career management and planning. In addition, backed by Milliken’s core values of Integrity and Sustainability, associates are at the forefront of Milliken’s efforts to do the right thing for our communities and for the planet.

Posted: October 7, 2022

Source: Milliken & Company