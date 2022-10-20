Meryl Fabrics® Celebrate Major International Award Success

CONGLETON, England — October 20, 2022 — Meryl Fabrics® pioneer in hi-tech sustainable materials and owners of the first in-house circular economy offering in textiles, is jubilant after receiving a trio of much coveted industry awards at the Professional Clothing Industry Association Worldwide Awards 2022.

The PCIAW® presented the highly innovative manufacturer with the final trophy of the evening, the ‘Industry Award for Sustainability’, as well as Highly Commended awards in two other categories ‘Best Fabric & Fibre Innovation’ and ‘PPE Innovation in Clothing’.

Peter Broom, Co-Founder and Director of Meryl Fabrics® which has a Congleton-based head office explains: “We are thrilled to receive this substantial recognition from such an esteemed international organisation.

“Our business is absolutely passionate about revolutionising the textile manufacturing process, eliminating microplastic shedding and reducing the overall environmental impact of professional clothing.

“We are hopeful that being presented with these three international awards will amplify our call, encouraging other organisations to join us in our mission to achieve infinite recyclability.”

Meryl Fabrics® was also a headline sponsor of the Professional Clothing Industry Association Worldwide, PCIAW® Summit & Awards 2022, which welcomed UK and internationally-based manufacturers, distributors and retailers to the two day event on 18 and 19 October in London. At the event the firm also welcomed attendees to the stand so they could benefit from key insights on how they can benefit from Meryl Fabrics® technology to achieve sustainable solutions within their organisations.

Driven by problem solving, the award-winning Meryl Fabrics® uses Nylstar Hydrogen bonding technology to enhance the molecular structure of fibres; seal-in microplastics within the yarn and improve the durability of garments. Their continual innovation in Meryl® Eco Dye offers a waterless dyeing process, saving thousands of litres of water during manufacture of fabric as they re-engineer the present of apparel. Meryl Fabrics® seeks to replace cotton with its exceptionally soft touch fabrics that feature natural stretch and moisture management properties that are designed to be recycled and offer other businesses a fully circular model in one place.

Posted: October 20, 2022

Source: Meryl Fabrics®