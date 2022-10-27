International Achievement Award Winners Announced At IFAI Expo 2022

CHARLOTTE, NC — October 27, 2022 — Advanced Textiles Association (ATA) announced the winners of the 2022 International Achievement Awards (IAA) at IFAI Expo 2022, Oct. 12-14, in Charlotte, NC. Attendees and exhibitors were directed to the new Awards Tower Experience on the show floor which featured signage towers displaying all of the projects submitted and recognizing the winners.
ATA’s goal with the IAA is to promote awareness of the specialty fabrics used in thousands of products and applications in the rapidly growing, $130 billion-plus dollar global fabrics marketplace.
ATA received a total of 200 entries in 42 categories for this year’s competition. Winners were selected based on complexity, design, workmanship, uniqueness and function. Judges included industry experts, editors, architects, educators and design professionals.
The International Achievement Awards competition is sponsored by ATA, a not-for-profit trade association with more than 1,600 member companies representing the international specialty fabrics and technical textiles marketplace.
Awnings & Canopies
- Project Title: Dreamworld Steel Taipan, Queensland, Australia
- Winner: Fabritecture
Advanced Textiles
- Project Title: CalmWear: A Smart Tactile Sensory Stimulation Clothing
- Winner: University of California, Davis
Fabric Environments
- Project Title: Ningbo Enrich Life Bio-Tec Factory and Office Building
- Winner: Pfeifer Spatial Structures (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
Fabric Structures
- Project Title: Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
- Winner: FTL Design Engineering Studio
Geosynthetic PRojects
- Project Title: Des Moines Riverbank Stabilization
- Winner: Propex
Marine
- Project Title: Fountain of Youth
- Winner: In Stiches Customs
Tent
- Project Title: Mountain Cathedral
- Winner: Sandone Productions
Posted: October 27, 2022
Source: Advanced Textiles Association (ATA)