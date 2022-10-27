International Achievement Award Winners Announced At IFAI Expo 2022

CHARLOTTE, NC — October 27, 2022 — Advanced Textiles Association (ATA) announced the winners of the 2022 International Achievement Awards (IAA) at IFAI Expo 2022, Oct. 12-14, in Charlotte, NC. Attendees and exhibitors were directed to the new Awards Tower Experience on the show floor which featured signage towers displaying all of the projects submitted and recognizing the winners.

ATA’s goal with the IAA is to promote awareness of the specialty fabrics used in thousands of products and applications in the rapidly growing, $130 billion-plus dollar global fabrics marketplace.

ATA received a total of 200 entries in 42 categories for this year’s competition. Winners were selected based on complexity, design, workmanship, uniqueness and function. Judges included industry experts, editors, architects, educators and design professionals.

The International Achievement Awards competition is sponsored by ATA, a not-for-profit trade association with more than 1,600 member companies representing the international specialty fabrics and technical textiles marketplace.

Awnings & Canopies

Project Title: Dreamworld Steel Taipan, Queensland, Australia

Winner: Fabritecture

Advanced Textiles

Project Title: CalmWear: A Smart Tactile Sensory Stimulation Clothing

Winner: University of California, Davis

Fabric Environments

Project Title: Ningbo Enrich Life Bio-Tec Factory and Office Building

Winner: Pfeifer Spatial Structures (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Fabric Structures

Project Title: Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Winner: FTL Design Engineering Studio

Geosynthetic PRojects

Project Title: Des Moines Riverbank Stabilization

Winner: Propex

Marine

Project Title: Fountain of Youth

Winner: In Stiches Customs

Tent

Project Title: Mountain Cathedral

Winner: Sandone Productions

Source: Advanced Textiles Association (ATA)