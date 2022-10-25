Pindler Shares Cozy Fall Fabrics And Colors For Every Environment

MOORPARK, Calif. — October 24, 2022 — The breeze is picking up, the leaves are changing colors, and the smell of pumpkin spice is hanging in the crisp, cool air. Fall is officially here, and that means it’s time to swap out the vibrant, playful colors of summer for the cozy, comforting colors of autumn. As designers prepare for the season, Pindler is sharing fall fabric suggestions and color schemes for every environment.

Gorgeous Greens

Fall is a great time to start incorporating earthy hues that add a cozy touch to any space. Pairing darker, forest green shades with the right mix of browns and neutrals pays homage to the season perfectly.

Bold Browns

Bold browns add a warm, comforting feel that brings to mind hot coffee, freshly baked brownies and the crunch of leaves under boots. Pair dark, rich shades with caramel hues and off whites for the perfect fall combination.

Autumn Oranges

Pumpkin patches. Changing leaves. A warm bowl of butternut squash soup. Oranges are the perfect reminder of some of the best cozy comforts of fall. Pair bold and muted shades to add a seasonal touch of festive flair.

Beautiful Beiges

Cozy meets luxury with light beiges that add seasonal warmth without overpowering a space. Pair light, neutral shades with whites for a crisp, clean fall feeling.

All of these fall Pindler fabrics are available online, as well as at Pindler’s 16 corporate showrooms and nine agent showrooms across the U.S., and two agent showrooms in Canada.

