2023 Beltwide Cotton Conferences Offering Insight On Latest Innovative Technology, Research

CORDOVA, Tenn. — October 6, 2022 — The 2023 Beltwide Cotton Conferences (BWCC), set for January 10-12 at the New Orleans Marriott in New Orleans, La., will offer attendees timely updates on the latest research, technology and issues affecting U.S. cotton production and processing.

The BWCC, coordinated by the National Cotton Council, annually brings together university and USDA researchers, regulatory agencies, extension personnel/agents, consultants, and industry sales/support personnel to exchange information about new products and production/processing systems that can be tailored to individual farming operations for maximum efficiency.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to register via the BWCC home page at www.cotton.org/beltwide/ and clicking on the registration tab. The BWCC home page also includes links to more information about the forum, including housing reservations and an updated program.

Registration costs for the 2023 BWCC before December 14 are: $200 for NCC/Cotton Foundation members, university and USDA researchers, extension personnel, and associations; $500 for non-U.S. research, extension, associations, and consultants; $400 for non-NCC/Foundation members; and $80 for producers, independent crop consultants, and students.

On-site conference self-registration kiosks will be available 24 hours a day beginning on the evening of January 9. Beginning on the morning of January 10, NCC staff will be available for attendees needing assistance with registration and name badge printing.

The BWCC’s Consultants Conference will run the afternoon of January 10 and extend through the morning of January 11. Topics being considered include updates on ThryvOn™ cotton and its effectiveness on providing season-long protection against spider mites; herbicide resistance; the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol®; changes in weather patterns and the impact on crops; regulatory updates and pesticide impacts from the Endangered Species Act; new precision agriculture technologies; impacts of climate; retail inventory and supply chain status of fertilizer and chemistries; and Dicamba usage.

The BWCC’s 12 cotton technical conferences, which now includes the Cotton Sustainability Conference, will provide findings from current research and updates on emerging technology that are aimed at elevating U.S. cotton production and processing efficiency. Those sessions will meet concurrently beginning on the morning of January 11 and conclude by noon on January 12.

The Cotton Sustainability Conference will plan to focus on the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol®, including multiple panel discussions with many name brands and industry leaders, as well as sustainability experts.

The Cotton Engineering-Systems Conference is planning presentations on data analytics, robotics, remote sensing and unmanned aerial vehicles, among others.

Posted October 11, 2022

Source: National Cotton Council