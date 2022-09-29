Sonobond Ultrasonics Now Part Of Inductotherm Group: New Website, Brand Logo And Increased Resources The Company Can Now Provide Its Customers

WEST CHESTER, PA — September 29, 2022 — Janet Devine, president of Sonobond Ultrasonics, Inc., announced today that becoming part of the Inductotherm Group will now provide its customers with increased resources and benefits. Although Sonobond has been a wholly owned subsidiary of Inductotherm Group’s parent company for over 30 years, Sonobond and its customers will now have greater access to advanced power supply technologies, global service resources, and expanded supply chain resources.

The launch of Sonobond’s new website is the first of many positive changes for the company. According to Ms. Devine, “our new brand logo and website represent a lot more than a new design. They signify our direct connection to more than 40 companies that offer advanced technology and manufacturing resources that will enhance our ability to deliver the innovative products our customers have come to rely on.”

Devine continues, “we wanted to take advantage of all the advantages and benefits Inductotherm Group provides for our customers, as quickly as possible, so transitioning our marketing materials to our new ‘Inductotherm’ look will continue after our new website has launched.”

Posted: September 29, 2022

Source: Sonobond Ultrasonics, Inc