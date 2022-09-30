Printsource At Texworld To Debut At Winter 2023 Edition

NEW YORK — September 30, 2022 — Texworld NYC announces a new partnership with Printsource New York, the leading textile and surface design show in the USA, to bring expanded product offerings and resources to buyers this winter. The co-located event will take place January 31 – February 2, 2023 at the Javits Center in New York City.

Founded in 1997, Printsource serves as a hub for the world’s top creative talent and showcases hundreds of collections by international surface and textile design studios. The show is a key resource for thousands of apparel, paper goods and home textile manufacturers, retailers and catalogs. Product categories include men’s, children’s and women’s apparel, bed and bath, decorative fabrics, kitchen and tabletop, paper goods and stationery, wall coverings, window fashions as well as other surface and textile design applications.

“Printsource provides the design community with a venue focused exclusively on surface design” said Massimo Iacoboni, CEO and Producer. “The show is a Mecca of creative inspiration, and its aim is to help companies develop directional products by bringing together textile and surface designers from all over the world under one roof” he added.

Printsource is a must-see for fashion and home textile executives, editors, retailers, merchandisers, product developers, designers and creative directors, and other industry professionals making it the perfect complement to Texworld’s expansive sourcing event.

“We are very excited to welcome Printsource to the show floor alongside Texworld NYC and Apparel Sourcing NYC. This partnership even further grows the product offerings available to attendees. The co-located event is a true one-stop-shop for global textile and apparel sourcing” comments, Jennifer Bacon, Vice President, Fashion and Apparel Shows, Messe Frankfurt.

Registration for the event is set to open next week. To subscribe to receive announcements and updates as well as view more detailed information, please visit us online:

www.TexworldNewYorkCity.com

Source: Messe Frankfurt