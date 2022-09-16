Pantone Color Institute Releases Pantone Fashion Colour Trend Report Spring/Summer 2023 For London Fashion Week

LONDON, UK — September 16, 2022 — Pantone LLC, the global authority on colour and provider of professional colour standards for the design industries, today announced the Pantone® Fashion Colour Trend Report Spring/Summer 2023 edition for London Fashion Week (LFW). Published for the fashion industry by the Pantone Color Institute, the trend forecasting and colour consultancy, this season’s report features the top ten standout colours as well as the five new classics we can expect to see as fashion designers introduce new Spring/Summer collections.

According to Pantone Color Institute experts, colours for LFW Spring/Summer 2023 chart a new path forward. Recontextualized with a modern edge, this season’s colours integrate tradition and innovation marrying our need for brightness and vibrant positivity with quieting tinted tones. A fearless attitude and freedom of expression reframes our perceptions of colour with a no-holds-barred approach coming through in witty mixes and animated pairings.

“As we anticipate our future, we are embracing the freedom to colourfully express our individuality without constraint,” said Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute. “Experiencing a creative liberation that transgresses previous norms, we are adapting and inventing novel pairings and contrasting harmonies.”

About the Spring/Summer 2023 London Colour Palette:

Dynamic shades blend with quiet tones for animated pairings and witty mixes

PANTONE 17-1563 Cherry Tomato: a tempting red that calls out for attention

PANTONE 16-1544 Persimmon: a silky honey shaded coral

PANTONE 14-1140 Iced Mango: a fruity orange with a tropical touch

PANTONE 12-0643 Blazing Yellow: a heated radiant beam of sunshine

PANTONE 16-0229 Titanite: an enlivening and lustrous yellow green

PANTONE 16-6230 Andean Toucan: an exotic green suggestive of the highland forest

PANTONE 14-4122 Airy Blue: a lightweight blue illustrative of a cloudless sky

PANTONE 18-4245 Electric Blue Lemonade: a crisp brilliant blue that electrifies the palette

PANTONE 17-3020 Spring Crocus: a floral purple that blithely blooms in early spring

PANTONE 16-2122 Pink Cosmos: a garden pink that promotes contrast to all other hues

About the Spring/Summer 2023 New Classics:

Ultra-calm tints and tones suggest a quiet presence

PANTONE 13-4201 Oyster Mushroom: a non-presumptive gray with a silent power

PANTONE 14-6011 Grayed Jade: a mineralized greyed green tone

PANTONE 12-0912 Tender Peach: a delicate peach with a gentle touch

PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse: a sweet milk chocolate brown

PANTONE 19-3954 Bluing: a brisk inky blue

Posted: September 16, 2022

Source: Pantone LLC