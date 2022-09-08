Monforts: Focus On Machines For High-Performance At ITMA ASIA + CITME 2022

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany — September 8, 2022 — Monforts will highlight its technologies for special technical textile applications at this year’s ITMA ASIA + CITME which takes place at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China, from November 20-24.

From its headquarters in Mönchengladbach, Germany – home also to the Advanced Technology Center which offers customers and potential customers the opportunity to carry out extensive trials in real production conditions – to its Montex factory in St Stephan, Austria, where special machines have been manufactured for more than 35 years, Monforts continues to stake its reputation on a commitment to being always helpful, accurate, fast and reliable.

“Diversification is the key in today’s competitive textile market and we can provide modern and future-oriented range configurations and technologies from a single source to allow our customers to produce unique and highly-differentiated new products,” says Gunnar Meyer, Monforts area sales manager for China.

One special development is the Montex 8500 XXL stenter system for the production of technical fabrics in widths of up to 6.8 metres. Among the products made on this system are treated nonwovens for the geotextiles and filter media markets, tarpaulins, advertising banners, black-out curtains, membranes and many more.

On Montex©Coat coating lines, meanwhile, the possibilities range from the single-sided application of finishing agents for outdoor clothing and adding functionality to home textiles, to the creation of materials for sophisticated lightweight construction and automotive and aerospace components.

“Many more applications are possible, such as the overdyeing of denim, the creation of double-face coated materials, fabrics awnings, tents and medical drapes and the pre-treatment of substrates for digital printing,” Mr Meyer explains. “A range of different doctor blades and their combinations can be supplied to meet individual requirements, including air knife, roller knife, foam, screen and magnetic roller coating. The latter option is recommended for lines with working widths of over 2.4 metres.”

In addition, Monforts can provide the necessary explosion-proof ranges for solvent-based coatings and high temperature processes up to 320°C, such as the PTFE coating of nonwoven filter material. These lines are equipped with special burners, stenter chains, and insulation.

“Despite all the difficulties faced by everyone since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, China has remained the number one destination for textile machinery worldwide, making this year’s ITMA ASIA + CITME a must-attend event,” Mr Meyer concludes.

Posted: September 8, 2022

Source: A. Monforts Textilmaschinen GmbH & Co. KG