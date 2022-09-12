Meryl Fabrics® Shares Key Sustainability Insights At Professional Clothing Industry Association Worldwide Global Summit

CONGLETON, England — September 12, 2022 — Meryl Fabrics® pioneer in hi-tech sustainable materials and owners of the first in-house circular economy offering in textiles, is offering an open invitation to businesses interested in achieving true sustainability in fabric production to attend their stand at the PCIAW® Summit 18th & 19th October at the Radisson Blu Hotel Heathrow.

As a headline sponsor of the Professional Clothing Industry Association Worldwide, PCIAW® Summit & Awards 2022, Meryl Fabrics® is keen to share their expertise and insight to empower manufacturers, distributors and retailers to join them in making a difference.

Peter Broom, Co-Founder and Director of Meryl Fabrics® explains: “The global event is dedicated to strengthening the influence of the uniform, workwear, and personal protective equipment (PPE) industry and driving its sustainable development.

“The last year has seen us make great strides in imparting our knowledge on revolutionising the way in which textiles are manufactured, to eliminate microplastic shedding and reduce the overall environmental impact of professional clothing by closing the loop.

“We are now eager to share further insights, and as such are inviting businesses to access the free to attend event, and visit us for a one to one on Stand 14 at the show.”

Businesses wishing to register for a complimentary ticket can do so using the link https://pciaw.org/product/exhibition-visitor/

The networking event and exhibition connects industry professionals from around the world throughout the supply chain. With Meryl Fabrics® innovating to solve the sustainability problem of textiles, they will help to preside over one of the largest gatherings of global apparel executives and influencers, and further industry collaboration.

Driven by problem solving, the award-winning Meryl Fabrics® uses Nylstar Hydrogen bonding technology to enhance the molecular structure of fibres; seal-in microplastics within the yarn and improve the durability of garments. Their continual innovation in Meryl® Eco Dye offers a waterless dyeing process, saving thousands of litres of water during manufacture of fabric as they re-engineer the present of apparel. Meryl Fabrics® seeks to replace cotton with its exceptionally soft touch fabrics that feature natural stretch and moisture management properties that are designed to be recycled and offer other businesses a fully circular model in one place.

Posted: September 12, 2022

Source: Meryl Fabrics®