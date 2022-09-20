International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) Awards 2022

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — September 20, 2022 — At the ITMF Annual Conference 2022 which was held in Davos, Switzerland and was co-hosted by Swiss Textiles and Swiss Textile Machinery, ITMF presented for the first time the so called ITMF Awards. The ITMF Awards 2022 were granted in two categories, namely “Sustainability & Innovation” and “International Cooperation”.

The objective of the ITMF Sustainability & Innovation Award is to recognize sustainable and innovative achievements in the textile industry with focus on innovation, design, development, and production under the strictest standards of sustainability and respect for the environment.

In 2022 the ITMF Sustainability & Innovation Award was presented to the following companies and organizations from different regions from around the world (alphabetical order):

Cathay Biotech Inc. with Donghua University (China) Far Eastern New Century Corporation (Chinese Taipei) Gama Recycle Sustainable Technologies Inc. (Türkiye) Grupo Malwee (Brazil) Lenzing AG (Austria) Mahmood Group (Pakistan) PSG College of Technology (India) Recover – Circular Fashion for All (Spain) Sedo Engineering (Switzerland) The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel (Hong Kong, China)

The objective of the ITMF International Cooperation Award is to recognize progress in the area of international collaboration in the textile industry according to the values of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In 2022 the ITMF International Cooperation Award was presented to the following companies and organizations from different regions from around the world (alphabetical order):

Bossa (Türkiye) Coloro (China) Ekoten Tekstil & Smartex.ai (Türkiye) Euratex (Belgium) Säntis Textiles (Singapore) & Kipas Textiles (Türkiye) STAR-NETWORK Texfor (Spain) Wiser Globe (Türkiye)

More information under ITMF Awards: https://www.itmf.org/awards/itmf-awards-2022

Posted: September 20, 2022

Source: International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)