HeiQ Launches HeiQ Allergen* Tech Making Home Textiles Sanitation Easier And Lasting

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — September 22, 2022 — HeiQ announces the launch of a 100% biobased, proprietary textile technology, HeiQ Allergen Tech, which aims to improve the lives of all the ones who suffer from allergies. This technology reduces inanimate allergens, like house dust mite matter, and pet allergens, and can be easily added in the finishing stage of the manufacturing process of textiles for bedding and furniture purposes.

Allergies are one of the most prevalent health problems in the world, estimated to affect about 40% of the global population, according to an article in the International Archives of Allergy and Immunology.

Building upon its tested and proven, proprietary Synbio ingredient, HeiQ is now launching HeiQ Allergen Tech, a new textile finish for home textiles, and textiles used for furniture and public transportation.

100% biobased HeiQ Allergen Tech creates an invisible protective layer that lasts at least 20 washing cycles and beyond according to performed tests. Its main advantage is cutting down the proliferation of allergens such as house dust mite matter and pet allergens (pet hair, dander, saliva), and creating conditions for reducing the health threats they pose to millions of people.

Sleeping with the “enemy”

One of the unsuspicious settings where these allergens are most present is in our bedrooms, mainly through accumulation in the sheets and other bedding items.

During sleep and when we make our beds, we inadvertently launch these allergens into the air and we end up breathing a high number of them, causing respiratory, skin, and ocular problems, just to name a few of the ones they cause (according to an article in the Iranian Journal of Public Health). Even just sleeping means that our body and airways are exposed between 6 to 8 hours each night, which is considered to be a long exposure.

According to Dr. Robin Temmerman, CEO of HeiQ Chrisal and Ph.D. in microbiology, “Chrisal joined HeiQ about a year ago on the mission to improve the lives of billions of people. It’s exciting to combine my two decades of research on synbiotics with HeiQ’s leading textile innovation capability to come up with the world’s first 100% biobased anti-allergen technology for textiles.

Our proprietary HeiQ Allergen Tech achieves an impressive reduction of allergens that can become airborne in our living and sleep environments, in nature’s way. It has a full biologic origin and utilizes the natural process of probiotic colonization on the textile surface to effectively reduce inanimate allergens.”

Certified for lasting protection

Several tests have proven the high effectiveness of HeiQ Allergen Tech in reducing the levels of house dust mite matter (96.6%), allergens from dog hair (76.5%) and cat hair (83.6%), keeping a durable effect even after frequent washing. Following these results, Allergy UK has assessed and certified HeiQ’s new allergen control textile technology.

This technology becomes even more helpful when applied to furniture textiles such as sofas or public transportation seats, which are more difficult to wash or sanitize.

*for inanimate allergens only

Posted: September 23, 2022

Source: HeiQ Materials AG