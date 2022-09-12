Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd. (Pakistan) Joins ITMF As Corporate Member

ZURICH — September 12, 2022 — Gadoon Textile Mills, a part of the Yunus Brothers Group (YBG), one of the largest spinning an textile companies in Pakistan has joined the International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) as a new corporate member on September 7, 2022.

Established in 1988, Gadoon Textile Mills is a pioneer of quality and innovation in the textile manufacturing sector of Pakistan. The company manufactures and processes all types of cotton and manmade fibers, while leveraging its state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Karachi and Gadoon Amazai, Pakistan.

The ITMF founded in 1904 is the international forum of the global textile value chain from fiber to finished products. Its members are from textile and apparel-producing countries representing 90% of global production.

“By becoming a Corporate Member of ITMF, Gadoon Textile Mills will join associations and companies from around the world that are active in the entire textile value chain like fibre, textile, garment, home textile, textile machinery or chemical producers as well as other organisations and companies affiliated with the textile industry. This exclusive exposure will provide Gadoon Textile Mills with additional and unique access to international partners from around the world. On the other hand, ITMF and ITMF’s members will benefit from Gadoon’s extraordinary expertise and experience. Bringing like-minded people together on ITMF’s platform for a better understanding of the dynamics of global trends and for sharing best practices is one of the several advantages of ITMF”, stated Dr. Christian Schindler, Director General of ITMF.

Mr. Sohail Tabba, CEO of Gadoon Textile Mills, stated that “in a fast evolving, dynamic and integrated world, the ITMF represents a growing ecosystem of industry leaders, experts, and key stakeholders from the global textile industry. This corporate membership unlocks a valuable knowledge-based platform for us in terms of industry analytics which will help the team at Gadoon Textiles build bridges through numerous networking and collaboration opportunities across the global textile value chain. Gadoon Textile Mills is honored to be a part of the forum.”

