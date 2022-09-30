Durst Announces Winners Of RSC Label Masters Awards

BRIXEN, Italy— September 27, 2022 — The winners of this year’s Durst’s RSC Label Master Awards were officially revealed for the first time during Labelexpo Americas in Chicago from 13-15 September, where insights on the new Tau RSC platform, its printing technologies, ink systems, software and important developments were provided.

Durst Group showcased the highly successful and globally placed Tau RSC technology. In addition to spotlighting its ecosystem of printers and software, Durst presented the awards to the winners by the machinery. Visitors received deep insights into the award winners from experts.

Martin Leitner, Durst’s Product Manager for Label & Flexible Packaging, said: “The Tau RSC is a true game changer for us as a company and for all our customers. With that in mind, we challenged them to take part in the Durst RSC Label Masters awards. There were an impressive number of entries. They were all truly inspiring, making it a difficult task for the judges to choose the winners.”

This year, the judges consisted of international representatives of the industry:

David Pittman – Editor, Digital Labels & Packaging

Vladimir Tyulpin – Avery Dennison, Global Segment Digitaldruck

Matthew Burton – Sales Director AB Graphic International

Christian Ring & Bernhard Zölch – Owner Design Agencie Die guten Agenten

Durst Team – Label & Flexible Packaging

China’s Shandong Golden Realm Industrial captured the RSC Combination Print category for its Cloisonne label with ancient enamelling technique), RS Druk was runner-up and Color Press, third. The 100% RSC Print category winner was Shanghai Yingcai Printing of China, for its Flying Crane – Embroidery Label entry. Runner-up was Clever Systemtechnik, with The Label Makers in third place. Nanning Jiecheng Label won with Longevity Spring in the category Innovation. Shandong Golden Realm and RS Druk respectively were second and third.

“Since the Durst Tau RSC platform was launched just over five years ago, we have achieved over 300 installations worldwide in less than five years. This demonstrates that our printing solutions have been very well received by the market. We are looking forward to the future despite these uncertain times for everybody,” concluded Leitner.

