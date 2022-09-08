Carnegie Fabrics Expands Critically Acclaimed Biobased Xorel® Collection With Four Bespoke Patterns

NEW YORK, NY — September 8, 2022 — Carnegie Fabrics, a supplier of sustainable textiles and space management solutions for building interiors, today announces it has expanded its line of critically-acclaimed plant-based fabrics, Biobased Xorel®, with four new bespoke patterns designed specifically for the hospitality industry. From the beginning, Carnegie’s proprietary Xorel yarn elevated the playing field by offering a sustainable alternative to vinyl textile products without negative environmental consequences. Beautiful inside and out, Xorel stands the test of time through its aesthetics and high-performance characteristics.

Paying homage to nostalgia, heritage, and a designer’s love for the details, the abundant surface texture of the newly released Biobased Xorel patterns is created through the tailored combination of twisted multicolor Xorel yarns and organic weave structures. Expertly crafted, this emphasis on dynamic texture creates visually interesting surfaces that remain prevalent even as one gets further away from the material. The collection pulls inspiration from the tactile facades of 11th-century architecture, manor houses, and the classic wool and tweed textiles that have passed through their halls. The color palette for the new additions features timeless complex neutrals that allow designers to pair them with other Xorel items in the line, allowing them to adapt to any space without sacrificing beauty for affordability. Additionally, with superior cleanability, Xorel wall coverings provide value and longevity for a complete hospitality or workplace design solution.

“For more than 40 years, Carnegie’s Xorel brand has delivered exacting performance and stunning beauty, with its reputation for sustainability and quality only growing in 2013 with the introduction of Biobased Xorel,” said Carnegie Fabrics CEO Gordon Boggis. “The continued evolution of this collection demonstrates our dedication to designing durable, cleanable, and colorfast solutions without compromising on positive environmental contributions.”

Biobased Xorel is resourced from rapidly renewable sugarcane and has a significantly lower environmental footprint than fossil fuel-derived products. Constructed of 100% polyethylene, each addition to the collection is made with 25%-50% of biobased content, all PVC-free. Sugarcane production has lower carbon emission rates than many other biobased sources, such as beet or corn. For each ton of sugarcane used to produce Biobased Xorel, 2.5 tons of carbon is captured and sequestered. Biobased Xorel is stain-resistant, colorfast, antibacterial, durable, and non-absorbent. Its proprietary Xorel yarn is free of chlorine, plasticizers, heavy metals, toxic dyes, and ozone-depleting chemicals with zero added finishes, coatings, or chemistry required to perform.

Biobased Xorel is Cradle to Cradle Certified Silver and Gold and SCS Indoor Advantage™ Gold certified. The material is OK biobased verified by TUV Austria, is a USDA Certified Biobased Product, and contributes to LEED-CI (Commercial Interiors) categories for rapidly renewable content, indoor air quality, material transparency, and material optimization.

The new patterns include:

Ashford

Provides a subtle statement with bold possibilities. Made up of a faint botanical pattern that flows up and interlaces with a cross-hatching textural weave structure, Ashford evokes a climbing ivy aesthetic.

Windsor

The Windsor pattern is meant to be tactile and textural to elevate the designer’s toolbox with beauty and complexity to enhance any space. Windsor offers a versatile and dimensional tonal structure that creates an extremely textural, solid consistency.

Dover

Dover’s appeal lies in its more linear, silk-like appearance that is crafted with purpose. With random striations, wallcoverings with this pattern have a silky look with a very subtle herringbone weave structure.

Galway

The design gives a delightful play on pattern and texture that is reminiscent of a classic wool suit. With an effortless dimensional herringbone pattern, Galway layers within a crosshatching weave structure.

Posted: September 8, 2022

Source: Carnegie Fabrics