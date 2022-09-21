Anthropologie Announces Inaugural Home Collaboration With British Interiors Brand, House Of Hackney

PHILADELPHIA — September 21, 2022 — Anthropologie, the beloved apparel and home goods retailer, and House of Hackney, the maximalist English design house, announced today the launch of their exclusive collaboration.

Available only at Anthropologie, the unique collection explores both brands’ love of “bringing the outdoors in” through adventurous prints, colors, and fabrications. The collaboration gives traditional styles a bespoke modern twist, and is comprised of textiles for every room, kitchenware, tabletop, small décor items, and more.

“At Anthropologie, we are continually looking to create new, inspirational, and original product for our loyal interiors customers, as well as those new to the brand,” says Mary Beth Sheridan, Chief Merchandising Officer of Home and Beauty at Anthropologie. “Renowned for their opulent style and exquisite prints, we knew that collaborating with House of Hackney to rework traditional styles was exactly what our customer needed for Fall. Each piece in the collection was carefully designed with a distinctive touch that both of our brands have become so well known for, and we are delighted to introduce both our new and dedicated Anthropologie customers to their adventurous point of view.”

“At House of Hackney we believe that there are no rules when designing your home” says Frieda Gormley, co-founder of House of Hackney. “We are excited to be partnering with Anthropologie on a collection of pieces that will inspire, excite, and encourage their customers to build spaces in their home that reflect who they truly are. We have always encouraged our customers to build homes where they can be themselves, and surround themselves with objects that bring them joy, and most importantly, grow with them, hopefully being passed down through generations to come. We can’t wait to see how Anthropologie’s US customer receives the collection, and how they weave House of Hackney throughout their homes.”

This Anthropologie-exclusive collection will be available both in-store and online beginning today.

Posted: September 21, 2022

Source: Anthropologie