Vienna Textile Lab, Kering Material Innovation Lab & ALBINI_next, Collaborating Towards More Sustainable Practices In The Fashion Industry

VIENNA, Austria — August 29, 2022 — The world of textiles is changing; the demand for more sustainable production methods, with less environmental impact are becoming increasingly important for retailers, brands, and producers. In order to transform and improve the textile industry towards becoming less environmentally harmful, new clean technologies and processes are required.

ALBINI_next, the Albini Group innovation hub, and Vienna Textile Lab are excited to announce their collaboration project in which they explore together the possibility of employing microbial colours for dyeing applications on cotton and other natural fibres. The objective of this joint project is to develop a more sustainable dyeing method to colour textile products. This initiative is one of the projects supported by Kering Material Innovation Lab.

“Our innovation hub is the starting point for reaching innovation’s new frontiers, which is possible only collaborating with realities such as Kering and Vienna Textile Lab. Together we can reach incredibly high levels of innovation and sustainability, as we are doing with the transformation of microbial colours into new innovative dyes, a more sustainable alternative to conventional synthetic colours. It is a long process: it takes time and effort, but together we will achieve unprecedented results” states Stefano Albini, Albini President.

Working in this exciting project together with ALBINI_next and Kering Material Innovation Lab opens new opportunities for the innovator Vienna Textile Lab. “The renaissance of biodegradable, nontoxic and natural dyes has come as we see a growing number of sustainable fashion brands and consumer sentiment impacting the sector. We see ourselves as an “enabler” for all these different sustainability goals. Working together with strong industry partners like Kering and Albini helps us to understand how our microbial dyes behave on different fabrics. We learn so much through our close cooperation and can therefore bring our manufacturing method better and faster to an industrial level.” says Karin Fleck, CEO and founder of Vienna Textile Lab.

Posted: August 29, 2022

Source: Vienna Textile Lab