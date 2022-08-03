Tonello Presents EVOLUTION 3, The Latest Generation Of Washing And Dyeing Machines

SARCEDO, Italy — August 3, 2022 — Evolution 3, the new generation of Tonello’s signature washing and dyeing machines, is the amazing fruit of years of research, experimentation and continuous improvement.

The goal of Evolution 3 is simply excellence.

All the innovations implemented in Evolution 3 washing machines further reduce water and energy consumption, increase productivity, and lower energy and maintenance costs.

And without compromising on performance, because balancing these needs is critical in an increasingly competitive and sustainability-conscious market. And it makes all the difference.

Beyond Beauty, First-Class Technical Content

In the Evolution 3, the tried-and-tested machine construction allows for maximum optimization of water use during each type of process, as well as huge energy savings provided by several improvements:

The new high-efficiency motors are built with materials that reduce losses and consumption and increase overall machine efficiency

The optimized transmission with new high-efficiency belts absorbs less energy and promotes greater durability and wear resistance than previous models; the machine is also more compact

We improved the entire transmission system to achieve greater energy savings than conventional systems

With the new inverters, we have perfected motor control, reducing vibration and stress

The tropicalized electronic boards are more reliable and withstand better even when placed in the more “harsh” environments of the laundry and dyeing plant

Thanks to these improvements, Tonello’s Evolution 3 line of washing and dyeing machines enable energy savings of up to 20 percent compared to previous models, reduce overall operating costs and contribute to greater competitiveness in an increasingly unpredictable market.

In addition, the improvements cover the entire range (high, medium and low-speed machines).

In short, with Evolution 3, the iconic Tonello quality rises to the next level. In fact, there is no washing machine on the market today that has better total-cost ownership than the Tonello washing machine.

Premium Materials And Even More Advanced Production Systems: For Greater Durability And Wear Resistance

Designed for maximum performance, all machines in the Evolution 3 line are built with the best stainless steels: AISI 316L, for example, is used in the most critical applications, in internal parts in contact with the bath, and in all electrical cabinets, resulting in increased resistance to corrosion and wear.

Quality, strength and durability are also favored by drum welds made by a high-precision anthropomorphic robot on an automated station.

The entire Evolution 3 range is designed to be flexible and further improvable in the future (because, remember, Tonello machines do not age, they evolve).

In fact, they are prepared for the installation of accessory technologies and kits – such as OBleach, Core, UP, NoStone®, N2, Wake – and, of course, Metro and Mago Site Manager software programs.

In addition, the new more compact design offers greater adaptability and ease of placement and integration in the laundry and dyeing plant.

In Summary, Here Are The Main Advantages Of The New Evolution 3:

New performance motors that increase overall efficiency

New high-efficiency belts that optimize transmission

Improved overall transmission system, resulting in energy savings

Significant water savings ensured by a low bath ratio (LR 3:1/2:1)

Tropicalized electronic boards

Welding by high-precision robots

Easily implemented and upgradable washing machines

Increased reliability, safety and solidity

