Standard Fiber Expands Operations With New Las Vegas Filling Facility And Distribution Center

BURLINGAME, Calif. — August 17, 2022 — In response to ongoing customer requests to provide onshoring and nearshoring resources for its freight-sensitive bedding products, Standard Fiber — innovator and supplier to the home, hospitality, and pet textile industries — has built a new filling facility and distribution center in Henderson, Nev., less than 20 miles from the company’s new showroom, which opened last month in the Las Vegas Market Center.

Standard Fiber’s 126,000-square-foot facility, which is built with the latest and most innovative manufacturing equipment providing high-speed, digitally-controlled blending capabilities of up to three ingredients across different types of polyester and foam, will focus on filling and distributing higher-end blown polyester and foam filled pet beds, sleep pillows, as well as maternity and other specialty shaped pillows.

“Our number one priority is the success of our customers, who depend upon our innovative products, lower costs and faster fulfillment to optimize their inventories,” said Sandy Gray, Standard Fiber CEO. “We recognized that many of our customers have challenges with relying solely on Asian manufacturing for their bulkier filled bedding production. So, we’re thrilled to bring the next expansion of our global textile manufacturing network home to the United States for our partners who will benefit from our new localized capabilities.”

Standard Fiber’s new facility is strategically located to serve the large Las Vegas-based hospitality market where its customers can benefit from local production and speedier product delivery.

The company also emphasized its ability to collaborate with industry partners who only have east coast-based filling operations, so they are able to optimize time and cost-savings benefits by leveraging Standard Fiber’s new west coast fulfillment capabilities.

Posted August 23, 2022

Source: Standard Fiber