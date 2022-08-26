Matouk Awarded STeP By OEKO-TEX® Certification For Sustainable Production Practices In Company’s Ongoing Commitment To Corporate Responsibility

NEW YORK, NY — August 26, 2022 — Matouk, the heritage American luxury linen brand, proudly announces the next achievement in their ongoing commitment to sustainability, planetary health, and safe working conditions for employees. The addition of the STeP by OEKO-TEX® certification for sustainable and responsible textile production means that Matouk’s Fall River, Massachusetts facilities fulfilled all the qualifiers of excellence in environmental performance and management, chemical management, quality management, health and safety in the workplace, and general social responsibility.

After two years of meticulous work and dedication from Matouk’s artisans, leadership and operations teams to complete the STeP assessment, Matouk is now one of only three STeP certified textile manufacturing facilities in the United States, a statistic that underscores the excellence of the certification and the achievement of the mission.

Milt Goncalves, VP of Operations at Matouk, says of the newly acquired status, “The STeP by OEKO-TEX® certification process confirms that Matouk’s Fall River facilities are manufacturing products in a socially responsible and sustainable manner. In addition, the comprehensive analysis and rigorous assessment of Matouk’s operations has given us a path forward to implementing world-class manufacturing processes which will ensure we are meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations.”

The STeP by OEKO-TEX® certification is the latest credential in Matouk’s ongoing pledge to manufacture responsibly and generously for the betterment of the consumer and the environment. Matouk encourages its material suppliers to achieve STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® certification and Matouk is working on certification of its manufactured products as well.

While STeP certification ensures a sustainable production process and product, completing the requirements also promotes efficiency in the company and further accelerates Matouk’s role within the home industry as a leader for quality and social responsibility.

CEO George Matouk Jr. says, “While we’re extremely proud to receive the STeP designation from OEKO-TEX, we are only at the beginning of a lifelong commitment to sustainability and socially responsible business practices. I hope that all companies, in their own way and consistent with the resources they have at their disposal, can likewise commit to concrete actions that will leave the world in a better condition than how we found it.”

OEKO-TEX® is a consortium of 17 independent research institutes in Europe and Japan. Their mission is to create trust in textiles and leather, and their production, through increased product safety, improving sustainable production and a sustainable, transparent value-creation chain.

Posted: August 26, 2022

Source: Matouk