KARL MAYER GROUP Acquires The Yarn Tensioner Technology From APPALACHIAN ELECTRONIC INSTRUMENTS INC.

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — August 8, 2022 — APPALACHIAN ELECTRONIC INSTRUMENTS INC. (AEI) and KARL MAYER GROUP agreed on August 2nd, 2022 that AEI will transfer their YTC yarn tensioner technology to KARL MAYER.

KARL MAYER GROUP takes over the complete range of products YTC (YTC-2000 AND YTC-2000 MAX) and the complete technology of yarn tensioners for weaving and warp knitting preparation from AEI. The after sales service for the installed base machines will be taken over by KARL MAYER effective from Sep 1st,2022. AEI will continue to provide support to KARL MAYER and the customers during the transition. As market leader and full range supplier in indigo dyeing, KARL MAYER GROUP will complete their yarn tensioner product range with this integration of the YTC technology.

Since patenting the first electronic disk tensioner in 1979 AEI has been a pioneer and leading supplier of yarn tensioners for denim and warp knitting applications. After 43 years, AEI has made the decision to exit the tension control market and focus on its patented broken and tight yarn monitoring technology

Posted: August 8, 2022

Source: KARL MAYER GROUP