FANUC America: Boost Machining And Programming Efficiency With New Digitalization Suite

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL — August 25, 2022 — FANUC America, a supplier of CNCs, robotics and ROBOMACHINES, introduces the next step in end-to-end digitalization tools for machine shops with the new NC Reflection Studio. The advanced software allows for complex program creation, troubleshooting and editing while simulating the cutting process.

NC Reflection Studio uses machine models from the machine tool builder or select CAM systems with a virtualized FANUC CNC creating a digital twin to provide powerful G-code and cutting simulation, in addition to backplotting, program editing as well as full-featured job setup. This unique aspect provides the ultimate simulation accuracy by using the real CNC parameters, machine layout and kinematics. Additionally, users can easily upload or download part programs to the CNC over an Ethernet connection for seamless program management.

“This is a tool that helps ensure programs are correct for the exact machine setup, ultimately making parts more efficiently with less risk, which is what all manufacturers want,” says Paul Webster, Director of Factory Automation Engineering for FANUC America. “As a global leader in providing CNCs, we are the best source to provide real Industry 4.0 insight into the CNC. With this high-fidelity simulation suite, you’ll be able to spend less time testing posted programs at the machine and more time cutting.”

NC Reflection Studio allows robust part program editing and complete job setup of tooling, fixtures, offset and part blanks. Importing posted programs from CAM and testing using the machine models and CNC setup enables the ability to see how the machine will process the program in the real world. Traditional G-code simulation, while fast, lacks data about the setup of the real machine. Adding online simulation unlocks the ability to test programs utilizing the actual machine parameter settings. With this flexibility of editing programs between the backplot, cutting and online simulation environments, users can quickly test programs while editing as well as verify detailed programs before releasing them to production.

To see a demo of NC Reflection Studio, visit FANUC’s IMTS Booth 338919 in our Digital Twin area, which will provide an exciting way to see part production displaying a virtualized 5-axis machine tool cutting using the machine’s real-world behavior and kinematics.

Posted: August 29, 2022

Source: FANUC America Corporation