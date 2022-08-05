Diverse Solutions For Diverse Market: Mahlo At Febratex

SAAL ON THE DANUBE, Germany — August 5, 2022 — Brazil hosts all industries needed for textile and garment production – from fiber to final production. This is precisely why Mahlo, with its diverse solutions on straightening technology and process control, is so interesting and important for many manufacturers. Febratex, held on August 23-26 in Blumenau, gives key players the opportunity to learn about the latest developments from Mahlo at Sector 01 / 20 – 22.

“No matter what products they make, all producers have the same goals at the end of the day,” says Area Sales Manager Miguel Lessel. “High-quality goods without distortion and optimized processes that combine quality and economy.” Mahlo has the right solution for the requirements that the different sectors entail.

The automatic straightening system of the world market leader ensures thread-straight fabric in almost all applications. The modular system can be optimally adapted to individual production conditions. To optimize the processes around the stenter frame, Mahlo offers various process control systems. These can be used, for example, to measure and control critical parameters such as dwell time, thread density or residual moisture. These systems not only help to improve the quality of the textiles, but also to save raw materials and reduce energy costs.

The experienced Mahlo trade fair team will answer all questions about straightening automation and process control at booth 20-22, Sector 01.

Posted: August 5, 2022

Source: Mahlo GmbH + Co. KG