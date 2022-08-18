CHT USA Expands Focus On Performance Textiles In The Americas

RICHMOND, Va. — August 17, 2022 — CHT USA brings a fresh approach for brands and retailers to incorporate high performance properties into performance apparel and outerwear designs while also meeting the sustainability goals for today’s eco-conscious consumers. CHT provides a full suite of innovation effects that can be engineered to create unique and sustainable performance textiles. Through collaborative partnerships and engineering expertise, CHT works with customers to develop innovative, responsible fabrics that balance business needs while meeting price and sustainability requirements.

CHT has extended its global presence with the expansion of CHT USA’s textile operations in Richmond, Virginia. The investment in CHT USA will facilitate easier collaboration with apparel brands and fabric mills in the Americas. CHT has hired textile industry veteran executive, Craig White, to lead the sales and marketing of CHT’s brand sales initiatives including the sustainable BeSo® ECO products.

CHT’s BeSo® ECO collection offers the best solutions for customers to meet high performance standards with a reduced environmental impact through optimized production processes in support of a carbon neutral future. The BeSo® ECO system allows companies to tailor-make ecologically responsible textile effects for use on a variety of materials that result in high quality fabrics to address multiple performance requirements that are personalized for each customer’s needs.

BeSo® ECO products are approved by bluesign and GOTS, designed to meet industry standards including the Cradle to Cradle Certified® Product Standard, and are suitable for Oeko-Tex® Standard 100 and ZDHC.

The BeSo® ECO collection of technologies offers infinite possibilities to create highly differentiated textiles with performance properties and functionalities:

BeSoCOOL ECO boosts moisture transport and fast evaporation

BeSoACTIVE ECO efficiently absorbs moisture and transports it to the outside of the fabric where it quickly evaporates

BeSoSTRETCH ECO provides outstanding all-direction stretch with full recovery

BeSoDRY ECO water repellent finish offers long term protection from the elements and water-based stains

BeSoSMOOTH ECO significantly reduces the impact of every day wear

BeSoSOFT ECO instills the perfect level of softness

BeSoFREE ECO empowers water-based screenprinting

BeSoWELL ECO provides the ultimate in skin-friendly treatments and next-to-skin comfort

BeSoRESPONSIBLE ECO empowers resource-efficient manufacturing

The CHT USA office is ready to help brands, retailers, and mills with their product development needs.

Posted: August 18, 2022

Source: CHT USA