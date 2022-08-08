Carnegie Fabrics And Création Baumann Partner To Expand Their Window Fabrics Offerings

NEW YORK, NY — August 8, 2022 — Carnegie Fabrics — a leader in sustainable textiles and space management solutions for building interiors — and Swiss textile specialist Création Baumann today announce nine new window covering patterns, allowing designers to experiment with a host of applications from outdoor lounges to workplace conference rooms. Since 1974, Carnegie Fabrics and Création Baumann have shared a common world view in design approach, quality, sustainability, and technical innovation; these patterns are a continuation of that success.

These technical, functional fabrics are perfect for sunny outdoor spaces, indoor places where light needs to be blocked, and everything in between. Two fabrics — Outdoor Denver 102170 and Outdoor Miami 102175 — pass the contract requirements for both indoor and outdoor use — meaning they are resistant to high UV exposure and pass the National Fire Protection Association’s (NFPA) 701 requirements for flammability, a unique feature for outdoor drapery.

“Création Baumann has been a fantastic, steadfast partner to Carnegie for almost half a century,” remarked Carnegie Fabrics CEO Gordon Boggis. “Not only is Création Baumann one of the premier designers and manufacturers of interior textiles in the world, but they also use the highest quality raw materials, and fully aligns with Carnegie when it comes to end-to-end sustainability.”

Carnegie is Création Baumann’s exclusive partner for commercial products in the United States. The partnership includes numerous textiles for drapery, panels, and wallcoverings that divide space, reduce noise, and make a room beautiful. In its 130-year history, Création Baumann’s passion for exceptional fabrics and commitment to sustainable growth has been steadfast. Its commitment to the environment focuses on product longevity, climate compatibility, and the use of cyclable products and materials. The company is OEKO-TEX, ISO 1401, and SCS Indoor Advantage Gold certified.

“From the time my great-grandfather founded Création Baumann in 1886, we’ve had an eye on ecological, economical, and sociological wellbeing,” said Création Baumann CEO Philippe Baumann. “We’re so proud to have Carnegie Fabrics as our exclusive commercial partner in the United States, especially given our similar passions for continuing our respective legacies of quality combined with our dogged commitment to innovate within the fabric industry.”

The new fabric offerings include:

Lola 102100:

Traditional embroidery is combined with contract-grade performance yarns in our transparent window fabric Lola. Clarity of shape allows Lola to find a refined austerity in look with traditional decorative techniques.

Blues 102160:

Mimicking the beauty of natural fibers, “Blues” is woven with Trevira CS performance yarns in a leno weave construction, giving it a refined drape and soft wool-like feel.

Narcis 101800:

Soft melange yarn is woven in an irregular weave, giving this semi-transparent window fabric an incredible drape and feel. The natural wool-inspired palette is combined with the performance-driven properties of Trevira CS, meeting the most stringent safety codes for contract use.

Relax 102165:

Decorative weft yarns are woven in an undulating leno construction, giving the effect that they are floating in our transparent window fabric Relax.

Midnight 102185:

Running in both the warp and weft, variegated yarns give our dim-out drapery fabric “Midnight” a casual, natural-fiber look. A highly-rated, light-reducing window fabric, it allows you to design for all facets of light, as well as being third-party tested for acoustic sound absorption, making it suitable for both window and panel applications.

Manhattan 102065:

A striking leno grid construction, “Manhattan” evokes the very city it was inspired by. Woven with inherently flame retardant yarns, it is available in a rich, versatile palette of matte colors.

Sereno II 100785 + Sereno Color II 100786:

A soft, flowy drape gives our “Sereno” window fabrics the look of a high-quality silk crepe georgette. Available in subtle neutrals and fresh pastels, this Trevira CS drapery cannot help but charm.

Outdoor Denver 102170:

Both functional and innovative, our semi-transparent drapery “Outdoor Denver” mimics the beauty of refined linen. Woven with inherently flame-retardant yarns that have been engineered to withstand prolonged exposure to high levels of UV light, “Outdoor Denver” naturally repels water and is resistant to mold and mildew. With a palette of subtle earth tones, this fabric provides optimum color, light, and durability for both indoor and outdoor use.

Outdoor Miami 102175:

Both functional and innovative, our semi-transparent window fabric “Outdoor Miami” has an incredibly tactile nature that is embodied in the vernacular of traditional woven structure. Inherently flame retardant yarns have been engineered to withstand prolonged exposure to high levels of UV light; naturally repelling water and resistant to mold and mildew, this fabric is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Posted: August 8, 2022

Source: Carnegie Fabrics / Création Baumann