ATLANTA, Ga. USA & WILLSTÄTT, Germany— August 23, 2022 — Beaver Paper, a leading manufacturer of sublimation paper, is increasing prices for its entire product range globally by up to 12 % for all grades, effective for deliveries from October 1st, 2022.

This step is necessary to offset significant cost increases for raw materials, chemicals, pulp, and logistics.

Customers will be contacted directly by the Beaver Paper sales team.

Posted: August 23, 2022

Source: Beaver Paper