BASF And Sulzer Chemtech Sign Memorandum Of Understanding To Collaborate In Sustainable Technologies

LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany / WINTERTHUR, Switzerland — August 24, 2022 — BASF and Sulzer Chemtech (GTC Technology) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the goal of advancing technologies for renewable fuels and chemically recycled plastics that will further expand the partners’ portfolio of sustainable solutions. The companies agreed to enter a strategic partnership to reduce the carbon intensity of renewable diesel and aviation fuel. They will also drive the development of innovative, cost-effective chemical processing solutions to improve the conversion of plastic waste into new plastics. The collaboration combines complementary areas of expertise, integrating Sulzer Chemtech’s capabilities in licensed processing technologies and mass transfer equipment with BASF’s cutting-edge high-performance adsorbents and catalysts.

Sulzer Chemtech, an established licensor for process technologies for renewable fuels and chemical recycling of plastics, is leading efforts to harness resources that can help global producers achieve their net-zero ambitions. BASF Process Catalysts is driving multiple initiatives aimed at turning plastic waste into a secondary raw material, for example with its newly developed PuriCycle® portfolio, as well as providing adsorbent and catalytic materials to produce clean and renewable fuels.

“Global plastic pollution and mobility are challenges that we can help to solve by joining forces with partners”, said Detlef Ruff, Senior Vice President, Process Catalysts at BASF. “This is why we at BASF are involved in key strategic collaborations aimed at protecting our planet’s resources and transforming the way we do business. We are excited to work with Sulzer Chemtech and use our combined strengths to address plastic pollution and drive the adoption of more sustainable fuels.”

Torsten Wintergerste, President at Sulzer Chemtech, concludes: “Our process technology development team is continuously looking at new ways to support more sustainable, circular practices. The MoU with BASF allows us to broaden the scope of our portfolio and will lead to improved value offerings in both renewable fuels and the plastics recycling value chain. We look forward to working together to deliver advanced technologies that help our customers accelerate their path to net zero carbon emissions.”

Posted: August 25, 2022

Source: BASF SE / Sulzer AG