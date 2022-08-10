Atlas Weathering Services Group Launches VIEW™ Services

MOUNT PROSPECT, IL— August 10, 2022 — Atlas Weathering Services Group (AWSG) – the global leader in testing services for accelerated and natural weathering – has launched an advanced remote evaluation service, called VIEW (Virtual Inspection and Evaluation of Weathering).

Atlas will demonstrate VIEW at the K Show in Düsseldorf, Germany, Oct. 19-26. The K Show is the leading international trade fair for the plastics and rubber industries.

VIEW provides businesses wishing to avoid the challenges and expense of an on-site visit with a highly productive virtual alternative. Now, clients can easily observe the effects of weathering of their specimens in real time from anywhere in the world. In addition, the convenience of VIEW allows for more frequency of assessments.

Using VIEW’s secure video conferencing software, a client interacts with an AWSG technician equipped with specialized, camera-enabled glasses to observe their specimens in situ in high definition. They can then zero-in on specific areas of interest in remarkable detail – with magnification up to 60x using VIEW’s digital microscope. Features of the new service include:

Live on-line meetings or recorded video/audio

1-on-1 meetings or conferencing with multiple locations

Screen capture and “whiteboard” features to note specific areas of interest

Digital microscope for magnification of any specific surface defect

VIEW is now available at AWSG outdoor facilities in the USA in Phoenix, AZ and Miami, FL, as well as the accelerated weathering laboratory in Mount Prospect, IL. Expansion to European testing sites is planned for the near future.

Posted: August 10, 2022

Source: Atlas Material Testing Technology GmbH