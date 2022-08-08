Atlas Copco Compressors Acquires Georgia-Based Compressed Air Products 

ROCK HILL, SC — August 8, 2022 — Atlas Copco has acquired the operating assets of Compressed Air Products, Inc. (CAP). CAP sells to a broad range of industrial customer segments and has a strong service business.

CAP is located in Newnan, Ga., southwest of Atlanta and will become a direct branch of Atlas Copco Compressors. Twenty people will join Atlas Copco as a result of this acquisition. CAP has been an Atlas Copco Compressors distributor for many years.

“We are very proud to announce that Compressed Air Products (CAP), and its great team, have joined the Atlas Copco family. This acquisition was made in line with our strategy of working with the best local teams and ensuring the very best customer support. We are very happy to be making this move to formalize our relationship and ultimately act as one company,” said Robert Eshelman, President of Atlas Copco Compressors LLC.

The purchase price is not disclosed.

Posted: August 8, 2022

Source: Atlas Copco Compressors LLC