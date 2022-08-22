Alkegen Announces Plans To Increase Micro-Fine Glass Fiber Capacity To Support Growing Battery And Filtration Demand

BUFFALO, N.Y. — August 22, 2022 — Alkegen — a specialty materials platform that provides high performance materials used in advanced applications including filtration media, battery technologies, high-temperature insulation and fire protection — today announced expansion efforts aimed at increasing its total micro-fine glass fiber (MFGF) manufacturing capacity by 30 percent.

“Our advanced micro-fine glass fibers are critical components in many of the world’s most innovative products, from medical devices to battery packs for electric vehicles,” said John Dandolph, president and CEO, Alkegen. “These latest investments reflect Alkegen’s ongoing commitment to our partners in the fiber technology space, increasing supply in anticipation of future demand as we continue to develop compelling new specialty applications for these advanced glass fiber chemistries.”

Alkegen plans to accelerate enhanced MFGF capacity by adding a total of eight manufacturing lines in its facility in Bahrain and 22 lines to its U.S.-based facility located in Summerville, S.C. The company also plans to expand and improve MFGF capacity and operations in China, including doubling its current rotary capacity in the region.

“Our MFGF expansion in Bahrain, Summerville, S.C., and Songyuan, China keeps Alkegen positioned globally as the best option for customers that value quality and security of supply,” said Chris McPhillips, general manager of MFGF, Alkegen. “The addition of over 30 manufacturing lines will not only help alleviate some of the supply chain strains we’ve seen over the first half of the year, they will ensure that Alkegen continues to address growing demand for MFGF in rapidly-growing industry sectors like batteries, High End Air and Liquid Filtration, and Medical Testing Media.”

Posted: August 22, 2022

Source: Alkegen