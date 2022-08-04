A Collection Of ‘Modern Art’: Sunbrella And United Fabrics Unveil Dynamic New Fabric Assortment

BURLINGTON, N.C. — July 27, 2022 — Sunbrella and United Fabrics unveil Modern Art, their third joint-contract upholstery collection to help design professionals discover new opportunities for contemporary commercial spaces. Featuring 32 new durable, soft and bleach-cleanable fabrics in a range of bold colors and playful patterns, Modern Art is designed to complement the Origins and Reflections collections, as well as other fabrics within the Sunbrella Contract portfolio.

“Art, expressionism and creativity are central to the design landscape,” said Greg Voorhis, executive design director at Sunbrella. “This Modern Art collection is a celebration of color and artistic creativity and is meant to inspire countless design possibilities. We’re proud to once again partner with the United team to provide soft and comfortable fabrics with the added durability required for commercial spaces.”

Inspired by iconic art styles that pushed boundaries, this new collection is informal yet spirited, with fabrics that demonstrate how color and pattern can evoke a sense of playfulness and creativity within a space. These textiles are engineered with durability and stain resistance to hold their vibrant color even in high-traffic spaces.

“Modern Art inspires creativity and artistic exploration. It was a pleasure to partner with Sunbrella on our third contract upholstery collection together and our intent was to honor the role that Modern Art plays in the design world and in our everyday lives,” said Lindsey Josepayt, director of design and marketing at United Fabrics. “The patterns in the collection were inspired by richly saturated color field paintings, the bold use of graphic shapes in pop art and, of course, gestural mark-making in abstract expressionism. This collection invokes designers to make a statement with not just the art on the wall but the functional design of the furniture in a space.”

Standout patterns from the collection include:

Jackson – Inspired by the process of putting paintbrush to canvas, this dynamic brushstroke pattern captures the energy and emotion of an abstract expressionist composition.

Rothko – This playful and modern take on a classic cabana stripe is woven in a variety of fresh color combinations.

Rubix – A graphic inspired by mid-century trends, this pattern is playful, multicolored and a great feature pattern for colorful design schemes.

Toggle – This playful Sunbrella Contract mainstay for United Fabrics lives on through new colors.

Pop – Distinctive and unique, this large-scale pattern features a bold graphic dot motif with inspiration from pop art and the layered process of screen-printing.

Modern Art is suitable for a variety of commercial hospitality settings, from hotels to restaurants and beyond. The exclusive collection is available for purchase through United Fabrics and for sampling on Material Bank. For more information, please visit www.unitedfabrics.com/sunbrellacontract

Posted: August 4, 2022

Source: Sunbrella