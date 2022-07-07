VDMA: Lightweight Construction Technologies Advance Energy And Material Efficiency

DITZINGEN, Germany — July 7, 2022 — The member companies of the VDMA Hybrid Lightweight Technologies Working Group share the same fate that many industries are currently experiencing: Order books are full, but sales are stagnant. COVID-19 has already caused supply chain problems over the last two years; these are now being exacerbated by the effects of the Ukraine war. They are now coupled with sharp price increases and supply bottlenecks for raw materials and energy.

However, the latter in particular offer great opportunities for the use of hybrid lightweight construction technologies. At their yesterday´s general assembly at TRUMPF Laser- und Systemtechnik GmbH in Ditzingen, the members of the VDMA Working Group Hybrid Lightweight Technologies made clear that they have the expertise to find solutions when it comes to significant savings in energy and materials – and thus also in CO2 emissions. But the requirements for sustainable concepts go far beyond. Therefore, the recycling of lightweight products was also one of the hot topics on the agenda.

Networks for cooperation and technology transfer

The development and marketing of complex lightweight construction concepts requires a close cooperation across the technological boundaries, but also the dialogue with the customer industries. Lightweight construction concepts are seen as key technologies to respond to social trends and to master the upcoming challenges.

This is why the Initiative Leichtbau Baden-Württemberg is an important partner for the working group members. With its network, it connects all levels: Technology, application and politics. This will be highlighted at the symposium “Lightweight construction in urban systems” that follows the members’ meeting, where examples of climate protection through sustainable building design are being presented.

Another important pillar for cooperation is the Lightweight Construction Technology Transfer Programme of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, which is promoting the cross-sector and cross-material transfer of knowledge and technology.

New Executive Board elected

The members of the working group have elected their new board for the period 2022 to 2024:

Dr.-Ing. Alexander Geyer, KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH, München

Marc Kirchhoff, TRUMPF Laser- und Systemtechnik GmbH, Ditzingen

Georg Obermaier, DIEFFENBACHER GMBH Maschinen- und Anlagenbau, Eppingen

Jochen Schmidt, KARL MAYER Technische Textilien GmbH, Chemnitz

Patric Winterhalter, Schuler Pressen GmbH, Gemmingen

Dipl.-Wirtsch.-Ing. Christian Wolfsberger, ENGEL Austria GmbH, Schwertberg

Marc Kirchhoff, Director int. Key Account Management TRUMPF Laser- und Systemtechnik, is still chairman of the Board.

