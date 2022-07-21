Milliken & Company Certified As A Most Loved Workplace

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — July 20, 2022 — Best Practice Institute (BPI) certified Milliken & Company, a diversified manufacturer with materials science expertise, as a Most Loved Workplace®. Drawing from its established research and analysis, BPI created the Most Loved Workplace validation as the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as a Most Loved Workplace,” says Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken. “Our people are at the heart of our values. Together, our 8,000 associates rally around a shared purpose to make a lasting positive impact on the world.”

Companies become certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on their Love of Workplace Index scores. The index surveys employees on various satisfaction and sentiment elements, including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the company. Milliken associates worldwide had an opportunity to complete the survey, and BPI then analyzed its results. This is the first year Milliken participated in the index survey.

“We know that the Most Loved Workplaces designation highlights companies where employees are among the most engaged and satisfied at work,” adds Craig Haydamack, chief human resources officer. “This certification reminds us that we can always move the needle for the better when it comes to our associates.”

Milliken strives to foster a culture where associates can bring their authentic selves to work each day. Its current efforts include strengthening diversity, supporting our local communities, enabling development through Milliken University and prioritizing safety on the manufacturing floor by achieving zero lost-time incidents—which are also included in Milliken’s 2025 Sustainability Goals. Across the globe, Milliken works to engage its team to activate its purpose of positively impacting the world for generations to come.

For more information about careers at Milliken, visit careers.milliken.com or attend an in-person job fair hosted at 26 Milliken plants across the Southeast August 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Posted: July 21, 2022

Source: Milliken & Company