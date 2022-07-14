KM Fabrics: Certified Clean Air Gold

GREENVILLE, S.C. — July 14, 2022 — All KM Fabrics 100% Inherently Flame-Resistant (IFR) polyester velvets have been certified by Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Intertek’s Clean Air Certification validates the level of volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions from products using a global network of testing labs accredited to ISO 17025.

“We are excited to share that KM Fabrics IFR polyester fabrics are now Clean Air GOLD Certified! Whether being specified for drapery, upholstery, wall covering or wrapped panel applications this certification ensures consumer and client confidence in the user-health and safety of our product,” said Paul Tantillo, president of KM Fabrics.

Intertek’s Clean Air GOLD designation independently verifies that the level of volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions from our 100% IFR polyester velvet fabrics comply with various VOC standards, such as ANSI/BIFMA e3, CDPH SM v1.2, LEED and WELL.

In addition, all KM Fabrics 100 % IFR polyester velvets qualify for the following LEED credits and WELL features:

LEED credit Low-Emitting Materials under the category Indoor Environmental Quality

LEED credit Indoor Air Quality Assessment under the category Indoor Environmental Quality

WELL Feature A01 – Air Quality

WELL Feature A05 – Enhanced Air Quality

WELL Feature X06 – VOC Restrictions

Posted: July 14, 2022

Source: KM Fabrics