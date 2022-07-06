Introducing Supreen®’S New Luxurious, Menswear-Inspired Patterns: Stain-Resistant Sustainable Supreen® Expands Textile Offering

NEW YORK, NY — July 6, 2022 — Building upon the signature softness, performance capabilities, and industry-leading sustainable properties of its inaugural launch, Supreen®’s new menswear-inspired patterns offer a fresh yet decidedly classic upholstery option for commercial spaces from healthcare to hospitality alike. Designed to outperform while still looking debonair, the three new timeless, wool-inspired textures reminiscent of houndstooth, heathered flannel, and tweed men’s suiting combine Supreen®’s original, revolutionary liquid-barrier and stain-resistance with an elevated element of luxury – available in over 54 basic to bold colorways.

Continuing to exceed industry standards, the new designs exemplify a marriage of performance, sustainability, and aesthetics — a rare, distinct combination of design and manufacturing innovation. Prioritizing human health and the environment since its inception, Supreen® has been free of PFAs and fluorocarbons even before increased governmental regulations were put in place, in addition to being HHI and Prop 65 compliant with a manufacturing process that removes 99% of invisible contaminants. While still maintaining these qualities along with its surprisingly soft hand, bleach-cleanability, and superior performance capabilities, all three new patterns of Supreen® are made with solution-dyed polyester, offering a heightened element of color-richness and material quality evocative of sophisticated menswear.

“Replicating the regal tones and classic textures often observed in the world of men’s fashion, the new Supreen® patterns evoke a sense of warmth not often associated with performance fabrics,” states Debbye Lustig, Supreen® ’s Vice President of Design. “Like any fine suit, we designed these patterns with comfort and luxury in mind. We wanted the new textures to do more than just feel good, and by pairing both neutral and bold colorways with the recognizable timelessness of the three wool-like patterns, we were able to achieve a balance of modern and traditional design, in a very subdued yet eye-catching manner. Color should coordinate, not dominate.”

Offered in a unique selection of colorways, the new patterns range from everyday neutrals to lavish hues of red, purple, gold, and even brighter undertones like teal, with the houndstooth pattern offered in 14 colorways, the flannel-like heathered pattern in 23 colorways, and the tweed-inspired pattern in 17 colorways. Appealing to designers’ various appetites for color and texture, the new artfully curated patterns allow for experimentation with style and color without sacrificing performance – seamlessly combining elegance, boldness, and peace of mind.

Supreen® is exclusively sold through a handful of leading fabric distributors including Arc-Com, Anzea Textiles, Burch Fabrics, Carnegie Fabrics, Designtex, Fabricut Contract, Justin David Textiles, KB Contract, Kravet Contract, KnollTextiles, Mayer Fabrics, Momentum Textiles, Paul Brayton Designs, Reliatex, Samelson-Chatelane/Coral Inc., Stinson, United Fabrics, Woeller (Canada), and Wolf Gordon Inc.

Posted: July 6, 2022

Source: Nassimi LLC