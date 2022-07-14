France Relance Program Strengthens Stability Of B.I.G. Yarns Comines (FR) In A Challenging Market Environment

WIELSBEKE, Belgium — July 13, 2022 — On Wednesday, July 13, (Beaulieu International Group) B.I.G. Yarns Comines (FR) received a delegation of institutional representatives as part of its France Relance program.

At the end of 2021, B.I.G. Yarns Comines was selected as one of the laureates for the French government’s Program that is highly focused on accelerating economic growth.

The France Relance program created for this purpose aims to provide financial support to companies after the Covid crisis and ensure the recovery of the economy. They give oxygen to companies that are committed to additional employment, strengthening of skills (employment, training), innovation, competitiveness and, of course, sustainability.

The financial support allowed B.I.G. Yarns to increase the production capacity of its best-in-class 1-step 3-layer PA yarn technology by 20% through the installation of new state of the art production lines at the Comines production site. The new lines utilize B.I.G. Yarns’ cutting-edge PA yarn technology that increases design, contrast and color freedom for carpet tile manufacturers, but also provides increased flexibility. This realization allows customers to respond faster to new developments in the contract market.

Staff and the environment also benefit from this new technological development. Specific energy consumption is also optimized, contributing to energy savings at the site.

In addition to strengthening and renewing its production infrastructure and technology, B.I.G. Yarns also focused on developing new innovative products that contribute to the sustainability efforts of its customers.

For example, B.I.G. Yarns will start producing PET yarns for the first time and will be able to offer a completely new portfolio of PET yarns to its customers in the automotive industry.

This strategic reinforcement project will ensure that B.I.G. Yarns Comines can sustainably hold its own in a very challenging and rapidly changing market affected by high raw material and energy prices, strong competition, and fluctuating demand that affects the entire sector. In addition, all realizations contribute to reducing the carbon footprint which ensures that B.I.G. Yarns can continue to build a sustainable future for its customers, its employees and the community.

Emmanuel Colchen, General Manager of B.I.G. Yarns concludes, “We are extremely grateful to the Hauts-de-France region and the “France Relance” Program for the support we receive, for the encouragement and the belief in our efforts to strengthen the future of the B.I.G. Yarns division.”

Posted: July 14, 2022

Source: B.I.G. Yarns Comines