Elevate Textiles Expands Involvement With Textile Exchange Organization Through New Membership

CHARLOTTE, NC — July 13, 2022 — Elevate Textiles, a global provider of advanced, high-quality products and mission critical textile solutions, is excited to establish a membership with the Textile Exchange organization, a global non-profit driving positive impact on climate change across the textile and fashion industries. Elevate and its distinguished brands including American & Efird (A&E), Burlington, Cone Denim, Gütermann, and Safety Components will utilize this membership to accelerate and further expand upon their adoption of preferred fibers.

The Textile Exchange organization guides brands, manufacturers, and farmers towards more purposeful production starting at the source—raw materials and fibers. Its goal is to help the industry achieve a 45% reduction in the emissions that come from producing fibers and raw materials by 2030, speeding up the adoption of practices that improve positive impact in water, soil health, and biodiversity. Elevate supports Textile Exchange’s belief that for real change to happen, everyone in the industry must come together as a community to establish clear paths to positive impact.

Elevate Textiles currently participates in Textile Exchange’s 2025 Recycled Polyester Challenge and is pleased to now become a full member of the organization. The Challenge was launched by Textile Exchange and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action to help initiate a shift in the market towards the uptake of recycled polyester and the associated reduction in greenhouse gases. This joint initiative challenges the industry to bring the percentage of recycled polyester up from 14% to 45% at 17.1 million metric tons by 2025.

“We are thrilled to further our involvement in the key initiatives that the experts at Textile Exchange are driving forward to reduce our impact and improve sustainability practices even more,” says Jimmy Summers, Chief Sustainability Officer for Elevate Textiles. “This membership gives our company and brands additional tools needed to achieve preferred fiber goals and holistically reduce our impact from the start of the supply chain. We are currently using Textile Exchange standards at many of our facilities across the globe, specifically Organic Content Standard (OCS), Recycled Content Standard (RCS), and Global Recycled Standard (GRS). We look forward to continuing our work with the organization to provide our customers and stakeholders with the most responsibly and sustainably sourced materials possible.”

Posted: July 14, 2022

Source: Elevate Textiles