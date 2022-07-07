Bluesign Announces Expanded Services To Further Reduce The Textile Value Chain’s Impact On People And Planet

ST.GALLEN, Switzerland — July 7, 2022 — Building on over 20 years of excellence in the textile industry, new tiered service offerings will strengthen Bluesign’s capabilities as a full-service sustainability solutions system for the entire textile value chain and expanding into promotional, workwear, corporate wear, home textile, and footwear segments.

As the textile industry continues to grapple with evolving regulations, increased consumer and stakeholder pressure to meet sustainability goals, and the lack of verified data, bluesign® has updated its service offerings to help brands, manufacturers and chemical companies to better understand and manage their value chains. The new initiatives expand Bluesign’s core competencies of reducing impact across the supply chain, providing reliable, third-party verified data, mitigating the use of hazardous chemicals through input stream management and replacing substances with bluesign® APPROVED chemistry (a positive list of chemical products with less impact on people and planet). As the textile industry’s most-trusted partner, it is CEO, Daniel Rufenacht’s vision to democratize access to Bluesign’s sustainability solutions by offering them at attainable levels for the whole textile industry and beyond. Bluesign’s high value services are available for all companies willing to reduce the impact of their value chain without compromising on quality.

As an organization with a team of experts in chemical management, process know-how, worker health and safety, sustainability and environmental sciences, bluesign® has been offering a best-in-class suite of services under System Partnership for over 20 years. Bluesign recognizes that taking environmental responsibility to a higher level requires tools and validation methods to reduce impact on people and the planet.

With this in mind, Bluesign is extending its System Partnership services and launching DATA SERVICES and IMPACT SERVICES for brands and manufacturers. These tiered service packages provide expanded capabilities that enable brands to actively monitor and manage their supply chain through Bluesign verified impact data, covering the critical measures of water consumption, energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, chemical consumption, and waste. DATA SERVICES allow brands and manufacturers to access data from its unique supply chain and give a snapshot of their impact. Through the IMPACT SERVICE package, companies are provided this data plus a foundational assessment of its overall performance and detailed analysis of its suppliers. The new IMPACT SERVICE enables manufacturers to present their achievements in impact reduction and their excellence in resource management. The new tiered packages will allow companies to incrementally implement Bluesign’s services with the ultimate goal of attaining full SYSTEM PARTNERSHIP which includes company-specific action plans. At all service levels, a yearly impact report or dashboard is provided; access to this data enables accurate analysis for decision-making and reporting both internally and externally.

CEO, Daniel Rufenacht states, “Over Bluesign’s 20-year history, the company has provided unprecedented leadership in eliminating hazardous chemicals and creating unique roadmaps for its System Partners to continually improve its processes. The deadline to reach carbon neutrality and achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is fast-approaching. And Bluesign’s new vision and strategy will help to accelerate progress in reducing impact. Our focus over the last year has been on expanding our expertise to accelerate towards producing more responsibly without compromising on quality and performance. We also call on companies outside of the textile and apparel industry to incrementally clean up their practices by sourcing their custom corporate clothing from bluesign System Partners.”

Posted: July 7, 2022

Source: bluesign technologies ag