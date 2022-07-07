ASTM International Honors James Olsta With Top Annual Award

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — July 7, 2022 — ASTM International presented its top annual award – the Award of Merit – to James Olsta for his contributions to ASTM’s geosynthetics committee (D35).

The prestigious award, which includes the accompanying title of fellow, is ASTM’s highest recognition for distinguished service and outstanding participation in ASTM International committee activities. Olsta was recognized for his mentorship within subcommittee D35.04, as well as his significant contributions to research in the field of geosynthetics.

An ASTM International member since 1988, Olsta had been previously honored by the committee with the D35 Standards Development Award (2002), the COP GTJ Outstanding Article award (2008), and the Richard S. Ladd Standards Development Award (2011, 2018).

Olsta currently works as President of Olsta Consulting LLC and previously worked as an environmental product manager at Huesker, Inc., and as an environmental product manager at CETCO for over two decades. He holds a bachelor of science in civil engineering and a master of science in environmental engineering, both from University of Illinois, as well as a master of business administration from Northwestern University.

Posted: July 7, 2022

Source: ASTM International