TRSA’s 29th Annual Maintenance Management Institute (MMI) Is Back And Better Than Ever

ALEXANDRIA, VA.— June 16, 2022 — Following a 2-year hiatus, TRSA’s 29th Annual Maintenance Management Institute returns October 12-14 at the Embassy Suites O’Hare, Rosemont, IL with new speakers, a new location, but the same quality standard that ensures the MMI remains the industry’s longest-running and most-recognized maintenance management and technology development program.

At MMI, attendees will network and learn with the linen, uniform and facility services industry’s top engineers, maintenance, plant, and general managers. This year’s 29th annual MMI combines general sessions and breakouts with peer interaction to enhance attendees’ technical knowledge, along with exploration of management and leadership styles.

Kicking off this year’s MMI will be Steve Rowell, a seasoned keynote speaker and training consultant who has presented to over 1 million people in his career. As a Chain Management consultant, Rowell has over 20 years of success spanning diverse industries and sectors, including Healthcare, Technology, Senior Care, Manufacturing and more.

Attendees will benefit from a first-hand look during the plant tour and de-brief, where they can discuss business philosophies with plant leadership, and discover technological innovations that can impact their own operations.

Sessions led by professionals within the linen, uniform and facility services industry will cover the topics listed below:

General Guidance for Properly Disinfecting Your Plant

Energy Management and Performance Strategies

Results Oriented Reliability and Maintenance Management: Maintaining and Extending the Life of Your Equipment

Hire them before they’re gone: Accelerating Your Hiring Process

General Plant Safety: Lock Out/Tag Out

Roof Safety and Fall Protection

Developing a Defensible Capital Budget

Individuals who hold the TRSA Certified Professional Laundry Manager (CPLM) designation can receive up to 18 credit hours towards recertification by attending MMI educational sessions and plant tours.

For more information (brochure, agenda, and registration instructions), visit www.trsa.org/mmi.

Posted: June 16, 2022

Source: TRSA