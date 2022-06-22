TRSA Holds 5th Annual Marketing & Sales Summit In Tampa Bay

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — June 22, 2022 — TRSA will host its 5th Annual Marketing & Sales Summit Oct. 25-26 at The Embassy Suites U.S.F. and Busch Gardens in Tampa, FL. TRSA members expressed their opinions through a recent survey that the summit should focus on several key topics, such as what is working in digital marketing and how a company can benefit, and how they can develop consistent messaging between sales, service, and marketing departments. Acting on those recommendations, TRSA has developed an agenda offering an interactive workshop, dynamic presentations, and an informative panel discussion.

Corey Perlman will be this year’s keynote speaker; as a digital marketing specialist, author and founder of Impact Social Media, a full-service digital marketing company, Perlman will share insights, experience and current trends of what is working in the digital marketing B2B space and how your company can benefit.

Attendees will be inspired during a variety of keynote presentations and panel discussions scheduled throughout the summit. Sessions include:

Developing a Marketing Strategy with Proven ROI

Bridging the Gap Between Marketing: Sales & Service Marketing & Sales Panel

Digital Marketing Masterclass

Opportunities for attendees to network and discuss business strategy with colleagues both old and new are included in the agenda. In addition, the summit will offer “Best of the Best” breakout sessions during breaks, with each break highlighting selected marketing and sales successes submitted by fellow attendees. Attendees will have the chance to score the successful ideas and at the end will collectively select a winner who will take home a $250 Amazon Gift Card.

Registration is open, and further information is available at trsa.org/marketingsummit.

Posted: June 22, 2022

Source: TRSA