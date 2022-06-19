SPGPrints Launches New Digital Textile Inks, Three New Printers And Reveals Its New Global Brand Ambition

BOXMEER, The Netherlands — June 17, 2022 — SPGPrints announced at a successful ITM in Istanbul the introduction of three new digital reactive inks for printing textiles as well as three new digital printers.

At the same time, SPGPrints proudly launched a new brand direction emphasising our ambition being the trusted partner in the global market of textile printing and industrial print while also taking care of the planet in a responsible way.

A new brand direction

SPGPrints is unveiling its new global brand ambition with a new slogan: Printing tomorrow.

Charles Lissenburg, Chief Commercial Officer, explains, ‘SPGPrints’ new brand strategy illustrates our goal to co-create a sustainable future together with our customers and gives direction to SPGPrints’ upcoming products. After 75 years, our company continues to develop solutions based on tomorrow’s needs. The new look & feel of the SPGPrints brand, products and web site illustrate what we stand for. This is also reflected in our new naming scheme: inspired by nature and as colourful as nature can be.’

Three new performance level inks

SPGPrints has made huge advancements in its ink technology to deliver three new performance levels of digital reactive textile inks. The inks will improve the overall user experience while still focusing on the economics.

Jos Notermans, Product Manager Digital, states, ‘Our new inks provide an environmentally friendly solution for digital textile print. The performance levels allow you to choose exactly the right combination for your applications. In-house development and production allow us to offer inks with unrivalled quality and runnability that add value to your business. Our inks guarantee unattended printing without nozzle blockages or print head failures while adhering to the highest quality standards and sustainability legislation.’

N▸RICH technology: better ink for a better planet

‘Based on our know-how plus our 30 years’ experience in ink development, our inks offer optimal colour efficiency and are made with the best available dyes and chemicals. For us, quality has always been key, but sustainability is now even more important than ever. When selecting ink components, we consider all known and expected RSLs (restricted substance lists) for all major brands and meet guidelines such as REACH, OEKO-TEX® and ZDHC. We apply N▸RICH technology to develop and produce our benchmark quality digital printing inks for textiles in a sustainable way.’

Lissenburg explains, ‘With our brand’s ambition and the association towards our environment and planet, the brand names for the new SPGPrints digital performance inks are based on colourful butterflies. The new performance inks are currently being rolled out to the market and will be available worldwide summer 2022.’

Rose, Jasmine, and Magnolia: three new digital printers

Also, at ITM, SPGPrints gave a preview on the new technology they are introducing to the market. Based on their expertise and over 30 years of experience in digital textile printing, SPGPrints will add 3 new models to their new digital product line.

‘With the new slogan “Printing tomorrow” in mind, we offer rotary and, digital textile printing solutions. And with a total offering consisting of advice, hardware, software, ink, and services, we create a path to a sustainable future for our customers.’ clarifies Charles Lissenburg.

‘Rose is a roll-to-roll paper sublimation system with a peak productivity of up to 720 sqm/h. With variable ink drop-size and a maximum resolution of 1200dpi, the print quality will be excellent.’, Notermans continues.

‘Jasmine and Magnolia are direct to fabric systems that will enable our customers to extend their offering in digital printing. Jasmine focuses on maximum productivity at the most optimal print resolution where Magnolia with its true 1200 dpi and Archer+ technology raises the bar to new levels of print quality.’

Source: SPGPrints