ITMA ASIA + CITME 2022 Online Visitor Registration Opens

SINGAPORE — June 29, 2022 — Online visitor registration for ITMA ASIA + CITME 2022, Asia’s leading business platform for textile machinery, is now open.

Visitors who pre-register online on the combined show websites (itmaasia.com and citme.com) before 19 November will enjoy special badge rates at a 40% discount. The early-bird rates are RMB 60 (US$9) for a five-day badge and RMB 30 (US$5) for a one-day badge. Standard onsite rates are RMB 100 for a five-day badge and RMB 50 for a one-day badge.

The 8th combined exhibition will be held from 20 to 24 November 2022 at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre, Shanghai. According to its show owners – CEMATEX and Chinese partners comprising the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT (CCPIT-Tex), China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA) and China Exhibition Centre Group Corporation (CIEC) – the combined show has received a favourable response from the industry.

Exhibition space update

Since space application was launched 10 months ago, many exhibitors have responded positively, displaying strong confidence in the combined show, and enthusiasm for a face-to-face exhibition.

To date, it has attracted some 950 textile and garment machinery manufacturers from 21 countries and regions to apply for space. Among the international names who will be represented at the combined show are: CHTC, Dornier, Eltex, Epson, Fil Control, Fong’s, Groz-Beckert, Itema, Jeanologia, Karl Mayer, Murata, Oerlikon, Picanol, Rieter, Shima Seiki, Stäubli, Toyota, Trützschler, Tsudakoma, Uster, Vandewiele, Vanwyk and Wira Instrumentation.

Grossing over 120,000 square metres, ITMA ASIA + CITME 2022 will be an exciting showcase of the latest technologies. Exhibits will occupy the following halls at the venue:

Hall 3 – knitting and weaving machinery

Hall 4 – dyeing and finishing machinery

Hall 5 – printing, garment and spinning machinery

Hall 6 – spinning and nonwoven machinery, as well as chemicals other textile making machinery

Mr Ernesto Maurer, President of CEMATEX said: “Despite the setbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic, companies are finding ways to overcome the challenges. They are very eager to tap new opportunities provided by innovative technologies, especially those offering sustainable benefits and productivity gains.”

Mr Gu Ping, President of China Textile Machinery Association added: “As part of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan, we endeavour to accelerate industrial upgrading and develop a more high-tech-driven textile and apparel industry. The combined show will provide manufacturers with innovative solutions that will help them to be more competitive as the textile and garment industry embarks on its recovery path.”

ITMA ASIA + CITME is organized by Beijing Textile Machinery International Exhibition Co., Ltd and co-organized by ITMA Services. Japan Textile Machinery Association is a special partner of the combined show.

For more updates, please visit www.itmaasia.com or www.citme.com.cn. The last edition of ITMA ASIA + CITME 2020 grossed over 160,000 square metres of exhibition area. It featured 1,237 exhibitors from 20 countries and regions, and attracted visitorship of about 65,000 from 30 countries and regions.

Posted: June 29, 2022

Source: CEMATEX, CCPIT-Tex, CTMA & CIEC