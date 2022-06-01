Itema Exhibits Cutting-Edge Innovations And A Complete Range Of Weaving Solutions At ITM 2022

COLZATE, Italy and ISTANBUL, Turkey — May 31, 2022 — Itema, provider of advanced weaving solutions including weaving machines, spare parts and integrated services, that recently announced the establishment of a new company in Turkey, will exhibit at ITM 2022 at the Istanbul TÜYAP Fair Convention and Congress Center on June 14-18 in Hall 2, Booth 218A.

Turkey represents for Itema one of the most strategically important markets in the world and the Itema technology is very well represented and loved by Turkish weavers as confirmed by the excellent 2021 sales results. The set-up of the new company in Turkey reaffirms the Itema commitment of being closer than ever to its valuable customers in the country.

For ITM 2022, Itema prepared a product line-up specifically designed to meet and exceed its visitors needs and desires, including an absolute new market launchand interesting new applications of key innovations.

Weaving Machines on Show

•The brand-new Itema Rapier R9500-2terry

The most reliable, popular and guaranteed technology on the market to boost the production of terry fabrics comes at ITM 2022 in its Second Generation. The rapier terry machine preferred by worldwide terry weavers, with an impressive number of machines installed in more than 35 countries, and the absolute protagonist of terry fabrics production in Turkey, is now back in a new version that further increases textile mastery, eco-efficiency and performances.

Textile mastery is a core competitive advantage of the R9500-2terry. The unique Itema Pile Formation Unit has been completely redesigned to ensure increased productivity, maximum ease of use and excellent terry quality. The system provides an optimal pile warp tension guaranteeing – unique in the market – both positive and negative control, hence ensuring excellent terry fabric quality.

Key improvements – such as the main motor with oil coolingand the optimization of the machine lubrication system – ensure reduced energy consumption and improved heat management, achieving peerless eco-efficiency standards. Moreover, the optimized Pile Formation Unit features a reduced number of cylinderscompared to the previous machine version thus leading to increased operational weaving space and user-friendliness and reduced style change time.

Performance is achieved through tangible advancements. Monitoring the machines efficiency and performances has never been so easy: thanks to the Itema plant management software iMANAGER, it is possible to effortlessly control and access machines data and statistics. In addition, the Itema in-depth knowledge of terry segment allowed the development of dedicated solutions to further improve fabric quality and weaving efficiency.

The R9500-2terry on show at ITM 2022 is a courtesy of the Itema Customer Ceylan Havlubased in Denizli. In weaving width 3800mm, the machine will weave fashion hand towels.

•The best-seller Itema Rapier R9500-2 with iSAVER® for new applications

The most versatile rapier machine in the market, the Itema R9500-2, comes at ITM 2022 loaded with an absolute innovation: iSAVER® for apparel applications. iSAVER®, the device that revolutionized the denim weaving providing tangible benefits in terms of sustainability and money savingthanks to the left side waste selvedge elimination, has been further developed to successfully weave a wider range of yarns. The device is now available also for the benefit of apparel weaversand it can successfully process cotton, Lycra, Tencel and Polyester yarns.

Another innovative feature on display on the R9500-2 is iCARE™, a future oriented system – based onan advanced sensors mechanism able tomonitor real-time the state of health of the Itema tapes and sprocket wheels, suggesting possible adjustments or interventions through the machine latest generation console. iCARE™ brings significant benefits to weavers, including the possibility to run the machine at the highest speeds without compromising components reliability, thanks to its breakthrough preventive maintenance function.

Courtesy of the Itema customer Erka, based in Bursa, the R9500-2 on show in weaving width 2200mmwill weave a stretch apparel style.

•The effective Itema Airjet A9500-2

The A9500-2 is designed for high productivity, whilst ensuring reduced levels of energy and airconsumption as well as top machine reliability.

The A9500-2 on display features the Itema heald frames SKYFRAME®, combining the highest machine speeds with maximum reliability. In addition, the machine textile mastery will be demonstrated by the weaving of double pick insertion.

Courtesy of the Itema customer Erka, the A9500-2 in weaving width 2200mm will run a typical Turkish apparel style.

•The most versatile Itema Rapier R9500-2 Wide Version for Curtain Fabrics

The last machine on show at ITM is the wide version of the most successful rapier machine in recent history, the Itema R9500-2. Traditionally renowned as the preferred supplier for furnishing and upholstery fabricsweaving machines, Itema does not miss the opportunity to demonstrate the superior versatility of the R9500-2 by weaving sophisticated curtain fabrics. The R9500-2 in weaving width 3600mmand fully loaded with best-in-class Itema devices comes directly from Berteks Tekstil, leading producer of high-quality curtain fabrics.

The Full Range of Weaving Solutions on Show

•Itema OEM Spare Parts

At Itema, our mission is to be close to our customers providing them not only advanced weaving machines but a complete range of services to guarantee a comprehensive and attentive support for the entire lifetime of the Itema weaving machines, including upgrade and conversion kits, and replacement of damaged or broken parts with original spare parts.

Choosing original spare parts represents the best way to protect the investment long-term, in fact rectifying problems due to non-original parts and non-original service can have dire and expensive consequences.

Designed by professionals with a longstanding experience in the textile machinery sector, Itema original spare parts ensure maximum performances and increased durability, while maximizing the return on investment and the value retention.

At ITM 2022 the latest solutions to upgrade the existing Itema – and previous brands Sulzer, Somet and Vamatex – looms will be exhibited.

•Advanced Weaving Accessories: Lamiflex and Schoch

The Itema Group companies Lamiflex and Schoch will be present at ITM in Itema booth with their advanced weaving accessories offering.

The Lamiflex branded portfolio of rapier tapes and sprocket wheels and the Schoch wide range of weaving reeds for airjet and rapier weaving machines and drop-wires will be on display.

To learn more about Itema Group technological innovations and weaving solutions, make sure to visit Itema Stand at ITM 2022 in Hall 2, Booth 218A

Posted: June 1, 2022

Source: ITEMA